Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon To Camas, Washington

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMAS, Wash., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Camas Meadows Crossing , is coming soon to the intersection of Northwest Payne Street and Northwest Camas Meadows Drive in Camas, Washington. Site work and of the first homes is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2025.

Located in the esteemed Camas School District, Camas Meadows Crossing offers home designs ranging up to 2,481 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include a variety of expertly crafted three-story townhomes with attached 2-car side-by-side garages. Homes will be priced from the low $700,000s. The community is ideally situated across the street from Camas Meadows Golf Club and just minutes from Lacamas Lake and charming downtown Camas.









“Camas Meadows Crossing is our first townhome community in the region, offering a unique blend of luxury and comfort with outstanding personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Nick Norvilas, Toll Brothers Division President in Oregon.“We are excited to bring these exceptional homes to Camas and provide our home buyers with a beautiful community in a prime location.”

Residents will enjoy the tax advantages of living in Washington state while being conveniently close to shopping in Oregon. The community is less than 10 minutes from dining and boutique shopping in quaint downtown Camas and 20 minutes from Portland International Airport. Nearby recreation includes the scenic Lacamas Heritage Trail, walking paths, swimming, and water activities at Lacamas Lake Park.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Lacamas Hills and Toll Brothers at Northside .

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Camas Meadows Crossing, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

