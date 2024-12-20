FDA's Bold Move To Help You Eat Healthier-What You Need To Know About The New 'Healthy' Food Label

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has introduced a final rule revising the definition of the "healthy" nutrient label. This change is part of the FDA's broader efforts to address the increasing crisis of preventable, diet-related chronic diseases in the United States, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, which are major causes of disability and death.

A step toward healthier eating patterns

The updated“healthy” claim will help consumers identify foods that support a healthy dietary pattern. Foods will qualify for the“healthy” label if they meet specific criteria, including containing food from at least one of the key food groups outlined by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans-fruits, vegetables, dairy, protein foods, and grains-and adhering to limits on saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.

FDA Commissioner Dr Robert M. Califf emphasized the importance of food in promoting wellness.“It's critical for the future of our country that food be a vehicle for wellness. Improving access to nutrition information is an important public health effort the FDA can undertake to help people build healthy eating patterns,” said Califf.“It is vital that we focus on the key drivers to combat chronic disease, like healthy eating. Now, people will be able to look for the 'healthy' claim to help them find foundational, nutritious foods for themselves and their families.”

The updated definition aligns with current nutrition science and incorporates new requirements for added sugars, a change that reflects ongoing research and consumer demand for more accurate nutritional labels.

Helping consumers make better choices

The updated“healthy” claim offers consumers a quick and reliable way to identify healthier food options. Foods qualifying for the claim will include items such as nuts, seeds, salmon, olive oil, and water-previously excluded from the“healthy” label under the old criteria due to their fat content. Conversely, highly processed foods like fortified white bread and sugary cereals will no longer meet the definition.

Jim Jones, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, noted that the rule offers an opportunity for food manufacturers to reformulate products to meet the updated definition. This could drive the availability of more nutritious options in the marketplace.“Food labeling can be a powerful tool for change,” he said, highlighting the potential for the industry to align with the new guidelines.

Collaboration with industry and consumers

The FDA is also developing a standardized“healthy” symbol that manufacturers could use to further simplify the identification of nutritious options for consumers.

These updates are part of a broader effort to improve public health, which includes additional initiatives such as front-of-package nutrition labels and sodium reduction goals. The FDA's work supports the US Department of Health and Human Services' larger strategy to reduce diet-related chronic diseases and improve the nation's overall health.

Addressing the national health crisis

Diet-related chronic diseases remain a significant challenge in the US, with large portions of the population exceeding recommended limits for sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars. The updated "healthy" claim aims to empower consumers with information to help build healthy eating patterns, contributing to the fight against chronic conditions like obesity and heart disease.

By updating food labeling standards and supporting healthier product formulations, the FDA's new rule is a key component of the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The strategy aims to improve the nation's health and ensure that nutrition plays a central role in combating chronic diseases and extending life expectancy.