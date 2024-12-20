Justice Min. Congratulates Amir On Leadership 1St Anni.
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice (judge) Nasser Al-Sumait on Friday addressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of "taking the emirate leadership and the helm of power in the country."
The minister, in a press statement, prayed to His Almighty to bestow upon His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing. (end)
