Justice Min. Congratulates Amir On Leadership 1St Anni.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- of Justice (judge) Nasser Al-Sumait on Friday addressed congratulations to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of "taking the emirate leadership and the helm of power in the country." The minister, in a press statement, prayed to His Almighty to bestow upon His Highness the Amir good and wellbeing. (end) dd

