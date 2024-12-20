Berenberg Acquires Shares In BPC

LUND,

Sweden, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) ("BPC") announces that the Berenberg European Micro Cap Fund has acquired 4.8 percent of outstanding shares in BPC via a transaction with Gustaf Olsson, Chairman of the Board of BPC.

The Berenberg European Micro Cap Fund has acquired 500,000 shares from Gustaf Olsson, the Chairman of BPC's Board. The transaction was executed as a block trade with no impact on the share price. Prior to the transaction, Gustaf Olsson held 1,096,389 shares, corresponding to approximately 10.5 percent of BPC ownership. He now holds 596,389 shares, equivalent to approximately 5.7 percent. The Berenberg European Micro Cap Fund now owns 500,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.8 percent of BPC.

Julian Demmel, Portfolio Manager for Small and Micro Caps at Berenberg :

"BPC is a clear leader in its field with potential for sustainable growth. This investment underscores our confidence in BPC's business model and strategic direction, and we look forward to supporting the company's future growth."

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acted as bookrunner in connection with the transaction.

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 70 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage:

