Capstorm Releases Salesforce Connector Offering Seamless Data Integration With Snowflake

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStorm , an leader in Salesforce data management, is proud to announce the launch of its latest solution, the CapStorm Salesforce Connector. Designed as a Snowflake Native Application, this connector seamlessly integrates an off-platform copy of Salesforce data into Snowflake. This empowers businesses to maximize their data's potential with exceptional speed and efficiency.

CapStorm's Salesforce Connector for Snowflake is here! Effortlessly sync your Salesforce data to Snowflake in minutes-no code needed. 🚀 #CapStorm #SnowflakeConnector #SalesforceIntegration

Continue Reading

The CapStorm Salesforce Connector leverages Salesforce APIs to incrementally replicate data, metadata, and schema into Snowflake databases in near real-time. This powerful capability enables companies to access and manage Salesforce data off-platform within five minutes, transforming how they leverage CRM insights for analytics, reporting, and strategic decision-making.

"Leveraging Snowflake's Marketplace and Native Application framework, CapStorm will bring a powerful Salesforce replication connector directly to the customer's Snowflake environment," said Ted Pappas, CEO of CapStorm. "This is a game changer, allowing Snowflake users to control their integrations from Salesforce without pivoting between platforms."

CapStorm's Salesforce Connector makes it easy to integrate Salesforce data into Snowflake with minimal setup. This seamless connection allows data to be replicated in near real-time, so teams can access updated information within minutes and make faster, informed decisions. The connector uses incremental data updates to save resources and improve processing speed. Additionally, it keeps Salesforce data secure by managing it directly within the user's Snowflake environment, reducing the need for third-party tools and lowering potential risks.

Immediate access to insights means businesses can act on the latest customer behavior and trends, facilitating timely, strategic decisions. Data consolidation integrates Salesforce data with other sources to create a unified analytics platform. This enriches business intelligence and ensures that automated reporting keeps dashboards and performance metrics current and accurate with frequent data updates.



The connector also supports compliance and audit-readiness by maintaining consistent, reliable replication and audit trails, which is essential for regulated industries. By automating complex tasks, organizations can replace time-consuming, error-prone manual processes with more efficient, precise solutions, instilling confidence in a data operation strategy that allows the end user to

"set-it-and-forget-it".

The CapStorm Salesforce Connector is available on Snowflake's Marketplace , offering businesses a game-changing way to integrate Salesforce data into Snowflake with speed and security. With accessible and verifiable, near real-time data replication, CapStorm reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and decision-making.



About CapStorm:

CapStorm's Salesforce data management platform provides a pathway to ownership and control over your Salesforce data and metadata.



CONTACT: Amber Hagans, [email protected]

SOURCE CapStorm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED