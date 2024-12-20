عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Smart Mdus: Property-Provided Internet And Smart Devices 2024 - The Emergence Of Smart Mdus In The US Multifamily Market


12/20/2024 10:01:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart MDUs: Property-Provided Internet and Smart Devices 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US multifamily market is an increasingly important sector for technology services and products.

The report considers the size of the US smart multifamily market as the foundation of the overall MDU Technology market opportunity. The model is built on the US Census Bureau's estimates of the overall US housing market and informed by the publisher's consumer and industry studies.

This model analyzes the size of the US apartment and condo markets, including drill-downs into property-provided internet and managed Wi-Fi, smart access control, water leak detection, and select resident-facing amenities. The report also assesses revenues attributed to fees or rent charged to residents, including the property and service provider split.

This report includes key definitions as well as insights and assumptions behind the numbers in the accompanying Excel workbook, Smart MDUs: Property-Provided Internet and Smart Devices, 2024.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109017047


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search