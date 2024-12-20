Holding(S) In Company

عربي


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name JLE Property Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Lichfield, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16 December 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 20 December 2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.68% - 6.68% 26,572,545
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		7.27% - 7.27% 26,572,545



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
CA02312A1066 26,572,545 6.68%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 26,572,545 6.68%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash
Settlement 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information


Place of completion Reykjavik, Iceland
Date of completion 20 December 2024

