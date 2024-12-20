Water As The New Soft Drink Insights Report, Featuring Sipgood, Bubly, Woda Jana, Press, San Benedetto And Cano Water
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water as the New Soft Drink - Threat or Opportunity?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explores how water can become the new soft drink as it successfully meets the demands for simplicity and health-supporting formulas. The report also explains how social media played an important role in sparking new interest in the hydration trend and water as the new demanded product.
Influenced by health-oriented trends, sugar taxes and growing awareness of the harmful impacts of ultra-processed foods, global consumers may reach for water as a healthier alternative to sugary fizzy drinks.
Social media might play a crucial part in driving the renewed interest in water, considering the global popularity of the hashtag #WaterTok, which emerged from the need to learn about new methods, tricks, and recipes to increase one's water intake. As consumers' health awareness grows, they will continuously seek new products to help them stay hydrated and positively affect their wellbeing, thus brands can leverage social media to meet those demand and connect with buyers. Particularly, enhanced waters can strengthen the position of water as a direct competition to other beverages, such as sports or energy drinks and act as the sweet spot between flavorful yet functional and health-oriented beverages.
Learn how water can become the new "it" drink considering the constantly growing health-oriented trend. Explore how brands can position water as an innovative and exciting product option, and tap into the current demands of the modern audience.
Trend and market overview Brand challenges Consumer preferences Product developments Take outs
Sipgood Bubly Woda Jana Press San Benedetto Cano Water
