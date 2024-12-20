Multirotor Drone Market Growing At 13.1% From 2022 To 2031, To Hit USD 6.30 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In-depth analysis of the multirotor drone segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Multirotor Drone Market ," The multirotor drone market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.North America is expected to dominate the global multirotor drone market in 2021. North America is a technologically advanced region and thus, adoption rate of drone technology is higher. The region has observed a significant surge in the use of advanced unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) technologies to reduce human labor and improve output quality across a variety of industries. The countries in North America are substantially investing in the adoption of drone services to improve the efficiency of their operations. The presence of premier defense equipment manufacturers in the North American region further increases the contribution of the North American countries in the global multirotor drone market.The military and government segment accounted for a major share in 2021. Military drones are gaining increased traction due to upsurge in defense budget of different nations, increase in rivalry between neighboring nations, and greater need for surveillance in remote locations. Moreover, advancements in technology enables drone manufacturers to develop advanced solutions to perform several tasks during a critical military missions. Manufacturers are developing multirotor drones with the capabilities of fixed wing drones. These factors collectively are expected to contribute toward the growth of the global market.Download Report (303 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe growth of the global multirotor drone market is propelled due to surge in nonmilitary applications and demand for drone operability in extreme conditions. However, limited operational bandwidth of the drones and stringent drone regulations are the factors that are likely to hamper the expansion of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the octocopters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By payload, the tracking systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By end-use, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global multirotor drone market include Aero Systems West Inc.Aerovironment, Inc.AUAV (Australian UAV Pty Ltd.)Autel RoboticsCenteye, Inc.Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.DJI InnovationsDraganfly Inc.EmbentionIdeaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)Microdrones GmbHParrot Drone SASTomahawk Robotics Inc.XAG Co. Ltd.Request for Customization atKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the multirotor drone market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing multirotor drone market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the multirotor drone market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global multirotor drone market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Aircraft Lighting MarketZero-Emission Aircraft MarketAircraft Sensors Market

