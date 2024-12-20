Petroleum Coke Market Poised For Robust Growth By 2030, Asia-Pacific To Lead Closely

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Petroleum Coke Markets Trends

The global petroleum coke size is projected to reach $75.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global petroleum coke market generated $38.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $75.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF (382 Pages PDF with Insights):Rise in the usage of adhesives, increase in the global supply of heavy oils, development in cement and power generation industry, and surge in applications of petroleum coke drive the growth of the global petroleum coke market. However, government regulations on the manufacturing and usage of petroleum coke hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increased infrastructure development in the Middle East and Africa is expected to boost petroleum coke demand in the region over the forecast period.Leading players of the global petroleum coke market discussed in the research include Suncor Energy Inc., Oxbow Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, Nippon Coke & Engineering. Co., Ltd., Aminco Resources LLC, Petroleum Coke Industries Company, Graphite India Limited, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and British Petroleum.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of type, the fuel grade segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 70.8% of the market share in 2020.On the basis of application, the Aluminum and Other Metals segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 41.6% of the market share in 2020.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of petroleum coke among other regions. It accounted for around 55.7% of the global market share in 2020.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global petroleum coke market based on type, application, and region.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :Based on type, the fuel grade segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030 report also includes an analysis of calcined coke segments.Based on application, the aluminum and other metals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global petroleum coke market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030 report also includes an analysis of cement, storage, steel, and power segments.Access Full Summary Report:Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.Related Reports:Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Glycol Graft Copolymer Market :Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market :Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

