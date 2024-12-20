West Monroe Acquires Inspired Health To Add Market Research And Insights Capabilities In Life Sciences Sector, Establishes New Boston Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Acquisition increases firm revenue in life sciences by 30% and enhances support for private equity amid rising

West

Monroe, a global business and consulting firm, today announced it has acquired Inspired Health, a Boston-based insights and commercial strategy consultancy serving life sciences clients. The expands West Monroe's life sciences capabilities, grows its team, and adds a Boston office-bringing the firm's global footprint to 11 locations.

Founded in 2017, Inspired Health helps pharmaceutical and medical device companies bring new products to market. The team supports key stages of the product lifecycle-including pre-launch, launch, and post-launch optimization-by providing insights into the needs of physicians, patients, administrators, and payers.

The acquisition significantly bolsters West Monroe's life sciences practice and increases the firm's revenue in the sector by 30%. It also brings on experienced industry leaders Kieron Mathews and Andrew Wilson as managing directors in the firm. A two-time CEO, Mathews has a career that spans two decades in market research and has been recognized by the Market Research Society as one of the industry's Top 50 professionals. Wilson is a co-founder of Inspired Health and has also spent more than 20 years in the research industry.

Inspired Health adds deep expertise in the front-office segment of the life sciences value chain, complementing West Monroe's strengths in back-office operations, technology, and patient services programs. Together, the combined teams will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It also expands West Monroe's capacity to support private equity clients amid rising deal volume in the pharma services and life sciences sector. The firm's award-winning M&A team advises on 500-plus transactions each year, with healthcare as one of the top subsectors for investors.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from Inspired Health," said Kevin McCarty , Chairman & CEO of West Monroe. "Their data-based approach to client delivery and deep industry expertise is a strong match for our firm. This will create immediate value to our collective client base and will accelerate growth for our combined teams. I am also excited to formalize a West Monroe office in Boston, where we have significant and longstanding relationships with clients. We look forward to growing our presence in the Boston community."

As part of the integration, West Monroe will retain Inspired Health's Boston office at 2 Liberty Square, establishing West Monroe's formal presence in the city. For over a decade, the firm has collaborated with Fortune 500 companies and top private equity clients in the Greater Boston area. This new physical presence enhances accessibility and broadens West Monroe's ability to serve healthcare, private equity, and other industries in the region.

The transaction marks another step in West Monroe's strategic expansion. The integration is expected to be complete in the first half of 2025.

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

industry, strategy, people and technology -always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester.

