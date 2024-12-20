Truist Announces Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Details

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) will report fourth-quarter 2024 financial results before the opens on Friday, January 17, 2025. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will host a call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access the live call by webcast or dial-in as follows:

Live webcast for listeners:



Dial-in for analysts:

1-877-883-0383, passcode 7041380

Additional details:

The news release and presentation materials will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" truis under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $523 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist .

