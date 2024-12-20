Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Pipeline Report Featuring Over 205 Companies And Prospective Products By Stages Of Development, Segments, Region And Countries, Regulatory Path
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
The report offers extensive coverage of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment currently under development. It details major pipeline products, providing descriptions, and discussing aspects such as licensing and collaboration efforts, alongside other developmental activities. This approach offers a comprehensive view of what new technologies and improvements are being introduced into the field.
Additionally, the report reviews the major players in the development of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment and lists all their ongoing pipeline projects. This includes an analysis of the products at various stages of development, from early development stages to those that have been approved or issued. This segmentation provides a clear picture of the industry's progress and the advancements that are on the horizon.
Key clinical trial data pertaining to ongoing trials specific to these pipeline products are also included, offering insights into the efficacy and safety of these emerging technologies. The report rounds out with a discussion on recent developments in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment segment, highlighting industry trends, regulatory changes, and technological breakthroughs that are shaping the future of ophthalmic diagnostics. This detailed examination helps stakeholders understand the current landscape and anticipate future shifts in the market.
Reasons to Buy
Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage Identify and understand important and diverse types of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment under development Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Companies and Product Overview
6 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
AcuMEMS Adom Advanced Optical Technologies Ltd Aeon Imaging, LLC AI Optics Inc Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd Aireen as Aisight Health Inc Alcon Inc ArcScan, Inc. Assenti, LLC Atlanta VA Medical Center Avedro Inc Babel Analytics LLC Bar-Ilan University Baylor College of Medicine Beaver-Visitec International Inc Beijing Airdoc Technology Co Ltd Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center BioFormatix, Inc. Bioinformative Institute of India Biolight Engineering LLC Blinkcns Inc Boston Micromachines Corporation Brien Holden Vision Institute Broadspot Imaging Corp Brown University C&V Tech Inc Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Canon USA Inc Cardiff University Carl Zeiss AG Case Western Reserve University CeeMax Ophthalmics Center for Biomedical Research Network in Bioengineering, Biomaterials and Nanomedicine ChromoLogic LLC Coland Holdings Limited Columbia University Compact Imaging Inc. Contact Co Ltd Costruzioni Strumenti Oftalmici Cso Srl CW Optics Inc Dalhousie University DigitalVision, LLC Duke University Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School EarlySight SA El-Vision Ltd. Enlighten Imaging Pty Ltd Envision Healthcare Corp Epvsensors, LLC Eye Care and Cure Eye Marker Systems Inc (Inactive) eyeMITRA Eyenuk Inc. EyeQue Corp Eyoto Group Ltd Fovioptics, Inc. (Inactive) Gaush Meditech Ltd Gemss Co.,Ltd. George Washington University Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd Hadassah Medical Center Hedgefog Research Inc Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Hong Kong Polytechnic University I-MED Pharma Inc Imperial College London Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indiana University i-Optics BV iSonic Medical Johns Hopkins University Jorvec Corp Kaleyedos Kowa Co Ltd Kubota Vision Inc LaunchPoint Technologies Inc Leica Microsystems GmbH LighTopTech Corp Loughborough University Lumedica Inc Lumetrics Inc Lumisoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Lygent Inc MacCure Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Medical University of South Carolina Michigan State University MicroPort Scientific Corp Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Myriad Advanced Technologies LLC Nagasaki University National University Hospital National University of Singapore Neuro Kinetics Inc NeuroFieldz Inc Neurolens Inc Neuroptics Inc. Next Dimension Ltd. nGoggle Inc Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp Nova Southeastern University NovaSight Objective Acuity Ltd Occuity Ltd OcuSciences, Inc. Ocutronics, LLC oDocs Eye Care Ltd Ohio State University OKO Icare Solutions Pvt Ltd Ophthalmic Sciences Ltd Opticent Inc Optomed Oy OptoQuest Inc Optos Plc Optovue Inc Oregon Health & Science University Oxford University Innovation Ltd PAIR Technologies LLC Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. Physical Sciences Inc PlenOptica Inc Predictek Inc Profundus AB REBIScan Inc Regensight Srl Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute RetinalGenix, Inc. RetinaReadRisk Retinostics RetinScan Retispec Inc Rice University Rowiak GmbH Rutgers The State University of New Jersey Scalar Bioscience, LLC Schepens Eye Research Institute Shenzhen Sibionics Technology Co Ltd Shiwei Yingxiang Singapore Eye Research Institute Singapore National Eye Centre Sinoora Inc. SOLX Inc Stanford University Stellenbosch University Structured Eye Ltd SynCore Biotechnology Co Ltd Tear Diagno LLC (Inactive) TeleMedC Pte Ltd Teqsta Labs Pvt Ltd Tesseract Health Inc The Chaim Sheba Medical Center The Chinese University of Hong Kong The University of Texas at Austin Division of Housing and Food Service The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Theia Imaging LLC Tishyas Medical Device Development Solutions Pvt Ltd Tissot Medical Research SA Ti-TaMed (PTY) LTD. TonoGuard Ltd. Tonomy TowardPi Medical Technology Ltd Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Tufts University Tupai (Beijing) Medical Technology Co Ltd UltraVision CLPL University College London University Hospital Bonn University of Arizona University of Auckland University of Bern University of California Berkeley University of California Davis University of California Los Angeles University of California San Diego University of California San Francisco University of Colorado University of Edinburgh University of Galway University of Illinois University of Illinois at Chicago University of Liverpool University of Louisville University of Malaya University of Melbourne University of Michigan University of Pittsburgh University of Rochester University of South Florida University of Southern California University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center University of Valencia University of Washington Vanderbilt University Vasoptic Medical, Inc. Vision Instruments Pty. Ltd. VisionQuest Biomedical LLC Visual Pathways, Inc. (Inactive) Vivid White Pty Ltd ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd Waseda University West Virginia University Yaoshi (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
CONTACT:
