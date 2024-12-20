(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information about the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

The report offers extensive coverage of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment currently under development. It details major pipeline products, providing descriptions, and discussing aspects such as licensing and collaboration efforts, alongside other developmental activities. This approach offers a comprehensive view of what new technologies and improvements are being introduced into the field.

Additionally, the report reviews the major players in the development of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment and lists all their ongoing pipeline projects. This includes an analysis of the products at various stages of development, from early development stages to those that have been approved or issued. This segmentation provides a clear picture of the industry's progress and the advancements that are on the horizon.

Key clinical trial data pertaining to ongoing trials specific to these pipeline products are also included, offering insights into the efficacy and safety of these emerging technologies. The report rounds out with a discussion on recent developments in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment segment, highlighting industry trends, regulatory changes, and technological breakthroughs that are shaping the future of ophthalmic diagnostics. This detailed examination helps stakeholders understand the current landscape and anticipate future shifts in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Companies and Product Overview

6 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AcuMEMS

Adom Advanced Optical Technologies Ltd

Aeon Imaging, LLC

AI Optics Inc

Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

Aireen as

Aisight Health Inc

Alcon Inc

ArcScan, Inc.

Assenti, LLC

Atlanta VA Medical Center

Avedro Inc

Babel Analytics LLC

Bar-Ilan University

Baylor College of Medicine

Beaver-Visitec International Inc

Beijing Airdoc Technology Co Ltd

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BioFormatix, Inc.

Bioinformative Institute of India

Biolight Engineering LLC

Blinkcns Inc

Boston Micromachines Corporation

Brien Holden Vision Institute

Broadspot Imaging Corp

Brown University

C&V Tech Inc

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Canon USA Inc

Cardiff University

Carl Zeiss AG

Case Western Reserve University

CeeMax Ophthalmics

Center for Biomedical Research Network in Bioengineering, Biomaterials and Nanomedicine

ChromoLogic LLC

Coland Holdings Limited

Columbia University

Compact Imaging Inc.

Contact Co Ltd

Costruzioni Strumenti Oftalmici Cso Srl

CW Optics Inc

Dalhousie University

DigitalVision, LLC

Duke University

Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School

EarlySight SA

El-Vision Ltd.

Enlighten Imaging Pty Ltd

Envision Healthcare Corp

Epvsensors, LLC

Eye Care and Cure

Eye Marker Systems Inc (Inactive)

eyeMITRA

Eyenuk Inc.

EyeQue Corp

Eyoto Group Ltd

Fovioptics, Inc. (Inactive)

Gaush Meditech Ltd

Gemss Co.,Ltd.

George Washington University

Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd

Hadassah Medical Center

Hedgefog Research Inc

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Hong Kong Polytechnic University

I-MED Pharma Inc

Imperial College London

Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indiana University

i-Optics BV

iSonic Medical

Johns Hopkins University

Jorvec Corp

Kaleyedos

Kowa Co Ltd

Kubota Vision Inc

LaunchPoint Technologies Inc

Leica Microsystems GmbH

LighTopTech Corp

Loughborough University

Lumedica Inc

Lumetrics Inc

Lumisoft Technologies Pvt Ltd

Lygent Inc

MacCure

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

Medical University of South Carolina

Michigan State University

MicroPort Scientific Corp

Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Myriad Advanced Technologies LLC

Nagasaki University

National University Hospital

National University of Singapore

Neuro Kinetics Inc

NeuroFieldz Inc

Neurolens Inc

Neuroptics Inc.

Next Dimension Ltd.

nGoggle Inc

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp

Nova Southeastern University

NovaSight

Objective Acuity Ltd

Occuity Ltd

OcuSciences, Inc.

Ocutronics, LLC

oDocs Eye Care Ltd

Ohio State University

OKO Icare Solutions Pvt Ltd

Ophthalmic Sciences Ltd

Opticent Inc

Optomed Oy

OptoQuest Inc

Optos Plc

Optovue Inc

Oregon Health & Science University

Oxford University Innovation Ltd

PAIR Technologies LLC

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc.

Physical Sciences Inc

PlenOptica Inc

Predictek Inc

Profundus AB

REBIScan Inc

Regensight Srl

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

RetinalGenix, Inc.

RetinaReadRisk

Retinostics

RetinScan

Retispec Inc

Rice University

Rowiak GmbH

Rutgers The State University of New Jersey

Scalar Bioscience, LLC

Schepens Eye Research Institute

Shenzhen Sibionics Technology Co Ltd

Shiwei Yingxiang

Singapore Eye Research Institute

Singapore National Eye Centre

Sinoora Inc.

SOLX Inc

Stanford University

Stellenbosch University

Structured Eye Ltd

SynCore Biotechnology Co Ltd

Tear Diagno LLC (Inactive)

TeleMedC Pte Ltd

Teqsta Labs Pvt Ltd

Tesseract Health Inc

The Chaim Sheba Medical Center

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

The University of Texas at Austin Division of Housing and Food Service

The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins

Theia Imaging LLC

Tishyas Medical Device Development Solutions Pvt Ltd

Tissot Medical Research SA

Ti-TaMed (PTY) LTD.

TonoGuard Ltd.

Tonomy

TowardPi Medical Technology Ltd

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Tufts University

Tupai (Beijing) Medical Technology Co Ltd

UltraVision CLPL

University College London

University Hospital Bonn

University of Arizona

University of Auckland

University of Bern

University of California Berkeley

University of California Davis

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Diego

University of California San Francisco

University of Colorado

University of Edinburgh

University of Galway

University of Illinois

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Liverpool

University of Louisville

University of Malaya

University of Melbourne

University of Michigan

University of Pittsburgh

University of Rochester

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

University of Valencia

University of Washington

Vanderbilt University

Vasoptic Medical, Inc.

Vision Instruments Pty. Ltd.

VisionQuest Biomedical LLC

Visual Pathways, Inc. (Inactive)

Vivid White Pty Ltd

ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd

Waseda University

West Virginia University

Yaoshi (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

