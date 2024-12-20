(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Marker Tests Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Cardiac Marker Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
The report offers thorough coverage of the cardiac marker tests currently under development, providing an in-depth look at the latest advancements and innovations in this crucial area of cardiovascular diagnostics. It includes detailed descriptions of major pipeline products, highlighting their specific applications and features, along with information on licensing agreements, collaborations, and other developmental activities that support their journey to market.
A key aspect of the report is its review of the major players involved in the development of cardiac marker tests. It lists all their pipeline projects, showcasing a competitive landscape and offering insights into the strategic directions various companies are taking. The products are categorized based on their stages of development, ranging from early development phases to those that have been fully approved or issued, giving stakeholders a clear view of the progression and maturity of these technologies.
Additionally, the report is enriched with key clinical trial data related to ongoing trials specific to these pipeline products. This data is essential for understanding the effectiveness and safety of the cardiac markers being developed. Furthermore, the report captures recent developments in the cardiac marker test segment, including technological breakthroughs, regulatory milestones, and significant industry movements, helping to paint a comprehensive picture of the state and trajectory of cardiac diagnostic technologies.
Reasons to Buy
Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage Identify and understand important and diverse types of Cardiac Marker Tests under development Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Cardiac Marker Tests Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Cardiac Marker Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Cardiac Marker Tests - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Cardiac Marker Tests - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Cardiac Marker Tests - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Cardiac Marker Tests - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Cardiac Marker Tests - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Cardiac Marker Tests - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Cardiac Marker Tests Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Cardiac Marker Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Cardiac Marker Tests Companies and Product Overview
6 Cardiac Marker Tests- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
1Drop Diagnostics 2bullMeDiTherapy 3PrimeDx, Inc. A/C Diagnostics LLC Abbott Diagnostics Abbott Point of Care Inc Abionic SA Accel Diagnostics LLC Access Bio Inc ACS Biomarker Adaltis Srl AgPlus Diagnostics LTD Akrivis Technologies LLC Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies, LLC Alfa Wassermann Inc All India Institute of Medical Sciences Angle Biosciences Inc Anteo Technologies Pty Ltd Applied Proteomics Inc Aqtual Inc Arrayit Corp Arterez Inc Arterial Solutions Inc Aspira Womens Health Inc. Astute Medical Inc Aterovax SA Atonomics A/S (Inactive) Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd AXO Science SAS Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute Baylor College of Medicine BBB Technologies Inc Beckman Coulter Inc Behavioral Diagnostics LLC Berg LLC Bertis Inc BG Medicine Inc Bio Preventive Medicine Corp Bio-AMD Inc BioMedomics Inc bioMerieux SA Biosensia Ltd Biostealth, Inc. Biosurfit, SA Biouniversa srl Bluejay Diagnostics Inc Boditech Med Inc Boston Children's Hospital British Heart Foundation Canon Medical Systems Corp Carclo Diagnostic Solutions Ltd CardioGenics Inc Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH Carmel Diagnostics Ltd Cavadis BV Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Cellgenex Diagnostics ChemImage Corp China Medical Technologies Inc (Inactive) China Sky One Medical Inc CHIP Diagnostics Inc Co-Diagnostics Inc Cordex Systems, LLC Corgenix Medical Corp CPD, LLC Critical Diagnostics DestiNA Genomics Ltd Diagnorite Innovative Healthcare Pvt Ltd Diagnos Inc Diazyme Laboratories Inc Diomune SL DSC Technologies Inc Duke University Edan Instruments Inc Edan Medical EMD Millipore Corp Emory University Endothelium Scanning Nanotechnology Ltd Epinex Diagnostics Inc ET Healthcare Inc Firalis SAS Flinders University French National Institute of Health and Medical Research G Medical Health and Wellness genedrive plc Genesis Detection Systems, Inc. Global Genomics Group LLC GlyCardial Diagnostics SL Grifols SA Group K Diagnostics Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd Handok-Kalos Medical Hannover Medical School HealthCheck Diagonstics Inc Hemex Health Inc HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc Hunan Lezhun Zhixin Biotechnology Co Ltd Infigo Diagnostics Ltd (Inactive) Inflammatix Inc infYnity biomarkers S.A.S. Insilicos LLC Institute of Metabolic and Cardiovascular Diseases Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc. Inverness Medical Canada Inc. (Inactive) iXensor Co. Ltd. Johns Hopkins University Joslin Diabetes Center Kience Inc KineMed Inc Laboratory Corp of America Holdings LeukoDx Ltd LifeArc LightDeck Diagnostics Inc LumiraDx Ltd MagBiosense Inc Magnisense SAS Mayo Clinic McMaster University Mediomics, LLC MedMira Inc MetaboGen AB Metanomics Health GmbH Metasight Diagnostics Ltd MiRXES Pte Ltd MML Ltd MyCartis NV Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd NanoLab Inc Nanomix Inc Nanosphere Inc (Inactive) Nanostics Inc National Center for Cardiovascular Research Carlos III National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC Neuome Peptides Pte Ltd Nirmidas Biotech Inc NorthShore University Health System Nuclea Biotechnologies Inc. (Inactive) Numares AG Ohmx Corp OPKO Health Inc Orbit Genetics Inc Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc OSLER Diagnostics Ltd Paperdrop Diagnostics SL Parque Cientifico de Madrid Pearsanta Inc Persuasive BV PixCell Medical Technologies Ltd Prevencio Inc Prognosys LLC Prolight Diagnostics AB Prolocor Inc. Proplex Technologies Llc Propria LLC Proteome Sciences Plc Proxim Diagnostics Corp Psyros Diagnostics Ltd Pulmokine Inc QLIDA Diagnostics Queen's University Belfast Quidel Corp Radiometer Medical ApS Radisens Diagnostics Ltd Randox Laboratories Ltd Resdin Technologies Inc. Rheonix Inc Roche Diagnostics Corp Roche Diagnostics International Ltd ROS Technologies, Inc Salignostics Ltd Sanofi Sarissa-Biomedical Ltd SDIX LLC Selfa, Inc. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd Shineco Inc Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc Siemens Healthineers AG Singulex Inc SomaLogic Inc Soroka University Medical Center Sphingotec GmbH SpinChip Diagnostics AS Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology StageZero Life Sciences Ltd Stanford University T2 Biosystems Inc Tcoag Us Inc Tethys Bioscience Inc (Inactive) The Centre of Excellence for Prevention of Organ Failure The Cleveland Clinic Foundation The University of British Columbia Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ThreeFold Sensors (Inactive) Tosoh Bioscience Inc Trinity Biotech Plc U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Unity Health Toronto University College Dublin University Hospital of Lyon University of Adelaide University of Alberta University of Arizona University of Birmingham University of California San Diego University of California San Francisco University of Colorado University of Connecticut University of Illinois University of Illinois at Chicago University of Montreal University of Nebraska University of Nice Sophia Antipolis University of Oslo University of Otago University of Pennsylvania University of Saskatchewan University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center University of Tokyo University of Turku University of Vermont UpFront Diagnostics Ltd Uppsala University Upstream Medical Technologies Ltd Vall d'Hebron Institute of Research Vega Russia Vital Diagnostics, Inc. (Inactive) Washington University School of Medicine XCellCure, LLC Zymo Research Corp
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109016974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.