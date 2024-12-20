Driving Innovation In Epigenetics: Epicypher's 2024 Impact In Chromatin Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiCypher proudly celebrates a landmark year in 2024, with seven peer-reviewed publications and over 550 product citations showcasing our impact on chromatin research and drug development. These achievements reflects EpiCypher's unwavering commitment to equipping genomic scientists and biomedical researchers with cutting-edge chromatin technologies, assays, and services.

"The quality of research generated through our CUTANATM CUT&RUN and CUT&Tag epigenomics assays and nucleosome substrates is remarkable," said Michael-Christopher Keogh, PhD ,

Chief Scientific Officer at EpiCypher. "EpiCypher R&D has been incredibly productive this year, and we look forward to working with our customers and collaborators on new exciting applications in 2025."

Manuscript Highlights

EpiCypher works with a variety of scientists spanning diverse fields of research, highlighting the influence of their technologies in the epigenetics field. Their scientists contributed to 16 different manuscripts in 2024, including seven published studies and two notable preprints. General themes and technological advances include:



Reader CUT&RUN for simultaneous profiling of co-occurring epigenomic features (collaboration with Catherine Musselman in eLife; 10.7554/eLife.78866 ).



Defining nucleosome structure as critical for understanding disease-relevant chromatin interactions (collaborations with Chao Lu and Karim-Jean Armache in Science Advances; 1126/sciadv0975 ).



Discovery of novel chromatin remodeling pathways contributing to immunotherapy resistance (collaboration with Alberto Ciccia in Cell; href="" rel="nofollow" 1016/j.2024.01.00 ).



High-throughput nucleosome screening technologies to characterize the distinct roles of histone ubiquitination PTMs in chromatin binding mechanisms (collaboration with Cynthia Wolberger in Nucleic Acids Research; 10.1093/nar/gkae698 ).



A historical perspective of chromatin research , reflecting on the work of David Allis and the burgeoning appreciation of the nucleosome structure in chromatin research (10.1042/BCJ20230342 ).

A comprehensive, EpiCypher-validated CUT&RUN protocol , with updated sample prep guidelines, easy-to-follow quality control checks, and bioinformatics guidance (10.1101/2024.12.03.626419 ).

Product Citations and Applications

EpiCypher products were used across the globe in 2024 , with more than 550 product citations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, China, and beyond. Many of these papers and manuscripts applied CUTANA CUT&RUN and/or CUT&Tag chromatin mapping kits, enzymes, antibodies, or other reagents. Key applications include:



Characterizing new drug targets discovered in CRISPR screening (Yan et al. Nature Biotechnology ; Padmanabhan et al. Nature Cardiovascular Research ; Bhat et al. Cell Reports )



Analyzing new methods to improve T cell immunotherapies (Isshiki et al. Cancer Cell )



Establishing the impact of oncohistone proteins on gene expression pathways (Sinha et al. Molecular Cell )

Studying chromatin structure in non-traditional model organisms, like viruses (Lou et al. Nature Communications ), nonhuman primates (Pal et al. bioRxiv preprint ), and pigs (Innis and Cabot, Epigenetics & Chromatin )

Looking Forward to 2025

EpiCypher is dedicated to making cutting-edge chromatin and epigenomics technologies accessible to labs throughout academia, biotech industry, and drug development. This drive has generated 16 manuscripts and more than 550 product citations in 2024, underscoring EpiCypher's strong expertise and thought leadership in the chromatin field.

This mission will continue into 2025 with the launch of new sequencing modalities focused on DNA methylation and multiomics, as well as expanding our applications to new research areas.



"2024 was a fantastic year for EpiCypher, and we have no desire to slow down our progress," said Martis Cowles, PhD, Chief Business Officer at EpiCypher. "With increasing adoption of CUT&RUN and CUT&Tag and our continued focus on innovative epigenomic solutions, we think 2025 is shaping up to be another thrilling year of growth."

To learn more about our product citations, search our interactive database . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Bluesky for the latest in epigenetics literature and news updates.

About EpiCypher

EpiCypher was founded in response to the growing demand for high-quality reagents to study chromatin regulation and enable epigenetics-focused drug discovery. The Company is at the forefront of chromatin mapping technologies with the CUTANA® platform for ultra-sensitive ChIC, CUT&RUN, and CUT&Tag profiling assays. EpiCypher also offers the largest collection of defined designer nucleosomes (dNucs) on the market along with complementary high-throughput assays and services. EpiCypher is dedicated to bringing these transformative technologies to market and offers superior products and assay services to researchers worldwide.

EpiCypher® and CUTANA® are registered trademarks of EpiCypher, Inc.

SOURCE EpiCypher, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED