United Imaging Intelligence At RSNA 2024: Empowering A More Intelligent And Connected World With Medical AI

RSNA 2024 concluded, United Imaging Intelligence (UII), a subsidiary of United Imaging Group specializing in medical AI, made a significant impression with a visionary showcase that seamlessly aligned with the event's theme: "Building Intelligent Connections."

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Groundbreaking Foundation Model Applications

At the core of UII's showcase was the debut of the uAI PLUS (Pretrained Large Models for Unified Solutions), a foundational platform for advancing medical AI. By integrating Medical Imaging Foundation Models, Medical Large Language Models (LLMs), and Medical Multimodal Large Language Models (MLLMs), uAI PLUS redefines AI's capability to comprehend medical knowledge, imaging, and complex clinical scenarios with unprecedented depth and accuracy.

This platform fosters innovation across clinical diagnosis, surgical treatment, biomedical research, hospital management, and patient services, unlocking unprecedented value and transforming workflows to improve efficiency, precision, and care outcomes.

Building on the innovation of large models, UII highlighted the capabilities of hybrid models through two groundbreaking solutions: uAI AVATAR, a medical assistant powered by UII's Medical LLMs, and uAI MERITS PLUS, an advanced version of the company's surgical platform uAI MERITS with the integration of uAI AVATAR as an AI surgical assistant. These technologies showcased how voice interaction and deep understanding of medical scenarios can empower clinicians and enhance patient care. From preoperative planning and intraoperative navigation to personalized patient engagement, foundation models demonstrate their transformative potential in empowering clinicians and enhancing patient care.

Creating Intelligent Connections in Global Communities

This year's RSNA theme, "Building Intelligent Connections," set the stage for the uAI CONNECTS panel, which brought together eight distinguished experts from academia, clinical practice, and AI technology. They shared valuable insights on pressing topics, including AI's integration into clinical workflows and the creation of collaborative ecosystems. The discussions sparked engagement among attendees, who exchanged perspectives on AI's evolving role in healthcare and its impact on care delivery.

The theme of intelligent connections is exemplified through UII's collaborations with leading global institutions. A standout example is a study conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) on UII's pulmonary embolism detection algorithms, presented at this year's RSNA. This study evaluated the performance of UII's AI algorithms across diverse imaging centers, showcasing their robust generalizability and significant clinical relevance. These findings underscore UII's dedication to advancing healthcare through collaborative innovation and impactful partnerships.

With a portfolio of 15 FDA-cleared applications (including 7 clinical applications, 3 algorithm-based solutions, and 5 uAI VISION applications) and 13 CE-marked applications, UII is strengthening its global connections across markets such as the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

At RSNA 2024, Dr. Terrence Chen, CEO of UII America, highlighted the excitement among attendees about the potential of uAI solutions to streamline workflows and improve patient outcomes. He noted that these interactions provided invaluable insights into regional needs, further strengthening collaborations and advancing the adoption of medical AI worldwide.

