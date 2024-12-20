Dynamic Metal Works, Dba Steel Solutions, Expands In Nevada With Colvin Steel Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Solutions, a leading steel fabrication and erecting company, announces the of the operating assets of Colvin Steel, a reputable Las Vegas-based steel subcontractor. This acquisition, finalized earlier this month after closing in Q1 2024, represents a significant step forward for Steel Solutions as it enhances its operations and strengthens its position in the steel industry, marking its first significant acquisition in the state.

Founded in 2021 by Mike Colvin, Colvin Steel has established itself as a trusted provider of steel fabrication and erecting services across Nevada. The company has operated alongside the Colvin family of businesses, which includes general contracting, concrete and framing services. As part of this transition, the Colvin family is refocusing on its core general contracting and development ventures.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Steel Solutions as we broaden our capabilities and service offerings," said Steel Solutions CEO Dave Snelling. "Colvin Steel has a proven track record in delivering exceptional steel fabrication and erecting services, and we are enthusiastic about building on their legacy while integrating their operations into our framework. This strategic move enhances our market position and expands the services we provide to our clients."

Key leadership from Colvin Steel will join Steel Solutions, which includes the promotion of Dave Snelling to CEO and Jason Scherrer stepping into the role of Structural Division Manager. Additionally, Steven Poston will join the team as Construction Manager, ensuring seamless operations and outstanding client service. The establishment of a formal external Board of Direction will further support strategic growth and expansion in manufacturing and pre-engineered metal buildings.

"We believe this acquisition paves the way for long-term success and growth for Steel Solutions," added Snelling. "We are dedicated to ensuring this transition is smooth and that we continue to exceed our clients' expectations with the exceptional services they have come to rely on.

We appreciate the enthusiasm and support from our clients, vendors, and trade partners during this exciting time."



With a combined wealth of experience in steel fabrication and erecting services, the leadership team at Steel Solutions is well-prepared to serve a diverse range of clients across commercial, residential, manufacturing, government and industrial sectors. The integration of resources and expertise positions Steel Solutions as a formidable force in the steel industry, poised for continued success and expansion.

About Steel Solutions

Steel Solutions is a privately held, rapidly expanding steel fabrication and erecting company based in North Las Vegas, NV with decades of combined individual experience in the steel industry. With a growing team of over 60 skilled individuals, Steel Solutions delivers high-quality steel deliverables for a wide range of projects, from commercial developments to large-scale industrial structures. Committed to providing exceptional service, Steel Solutions has built a solid reputation for excellence and innovation. For more information, visit steelsolutionsnv

or

follow Steel Solutions on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook.

About Colvin Steel

Colvin Steel was founded in 2021 and has been a leading provider of steel fabrication and erecting services for a wide range of commercial, residential and industrial projects. Over the years, Colvin Steel built a strong reputation for quality and reliability, supported by a dedicated team of skilled fabricators, erectors, and support staff. Prior to the acquisition, the company was owned and managed by Mike Colvin.

