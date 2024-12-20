(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports and Goods in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the global sports goods market being highly competitive, India has made significant progress on this front.

At present, India is the third-largest of sporting goods in Asia. India also exports a large variety of inflatable balls, general exercise equipment, gear, sportswear, and more to over 200 countries, including the US, China, the UK, and Australia.

The rise of has significantly impacted the sports equipment sector. With deeper internet penetration and higher smartphone usage, consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms to buy sports goods. This shift is facilitated by the entry of numerous sports-focused startups that cater to consumer needs through digital channels.

Market drivers:



The growing demand for sports and fitness goods is largely driven by increased public and private investments in infrastructure.

The government is upgrading and building new stadiums, parks, and health centres, while private developers are incorporating gyms, clubs, and sports areas into residential societies. Schools and colleges are also enhancing facilities with gyms, pools, and courts, boosting accessibility and fuelling the demand for sports and fitness products.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



Inefficient distribution networks in rural and semi-urban areas pose significant challenges for sports equipment manufacturers, limiting market penetration and consumer reach.

Poor logistics and infrastructure often delay product availability, impacting customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. To address these issues, manufacturers must innovate distribution strategies, such as adopting technology or collaborating with local distributors, to expand accessibility and strengthen their presence in underserved markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1 Sports and Fitness Goods Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast (FY 2024 - FY 2029e)

Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges

Chapter 6: Market Trends and Opportunities

Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

Major Government Initiatives

Chapter 8: Trade Analysis



Export

Value-wise

Country-wise

Import

Value-wise Country-wise

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape



Cosco (India) Limited



Company Information



Business Description



Products/services



Key People



Financial Snapshot



Key Ratios



Key Financial



Performance Indicators



Key Business Segments

Key Geographic Segments

Adidas India Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

ASICS India Pvt. Ltd.

Bhalla International - Vinex Sports

Decathlon Sports India Pvt. Ltd.

Nivia Sports

Nike India Pvt. Ltd.

Puma Sports India Pvt. Ltd.

Sansparelis Greenland Private Limited Sareen Sports Industries

Chapter 10: Major Startups

Chapter 11: Recent Developments

