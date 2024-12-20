India Sports And Fitness Goods Market Report 2024-2029: Online Platforms Become Go-To Choice For Purchases, New Stadiums And Health Centers Propel Demand
Despite the global sports goods market being highly competitive, India has made significant progress on this front.
At present, India is the third-largest manufacturer of sporting goods in Asia. India also exports a large variety of inflatable balls, general exercise equipment, cricket gear, sportswear, and more to over 200 countries, including the US, China, the UK, and Australia.
The rise of e-commerce has significantly impacted the sports equipment sector. With deeper internet penetration and higher smartphone usage, consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms to buy sports goods. This shift is facilitated by the entry of numerous sports-focused startups that cater to consumer needs through digital channels.
Market drivers:
The growing demand for sports and fitness goods is largely driven by increased public and private investments in infrastructure. The government is upgrading and building new stadiums, parks, and health centres, while private developers are incorporating gyms, clubs, and sports areas into residential societies. Schools and colleges are also enhancing facilities with gyms, pools, and courts, boosting accessibility and fuelling the demand for sports and fitness products.
Key deterrents to the growth of the market:
Inefficient distribution networks in rural and semi-urban areas pose significant challenges for sports equipment manufacturers, limiting market penetration and consumer reach. Poor logistics and infrastructure often delay product availability, impacting customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. To address these issues, manufacturers must innovate distribution strategies, such as adopting technology or collaborating with local distributors, to expand accessibility and strengthen their presence in underserved markets.
