Kuehn Law Encourages VOXX, CARA, VTS, And HURA Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX)



VOXX International Corporation and Gentex Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement for Gentex to acquire VOXX in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Gentex will acquire all outstanding VOXX common stock it doesn't already own for $7.50 per share, valuing the deal at approximately $196 million.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA)



Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Cara shareholders will own approximately 17.0% of the combined company.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS)



Vitesse Energy, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Lucero Energy Corp. As part of the transaction, Vitesse will issue 8,175,000 shares to Lucero shareholders, with Vitesse shareholders expected to own about 80% of the combined company post-closing.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURA)



TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. is set to merge with Kineta Inc. TuHURA will acquire Kineta, including rights to its KVA12123 antibody, through a merger involving cash and TuHURA common stock.

