Nomads Of Persia Artist Firouz Farmanfarmaian Hosts Exhibition VIP Reception In New York City

Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

Camila FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

Abigail (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

John Mazlish, Tony Perrottet, Katharina Bosch (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

Khorjin Panel Three (limited edition), Nomads of Persia Panel II, Nomads of Persia Panel III by Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

Cumulation of Week-long, multi-event, multi-media experience in New York City is the start of a one-month at Salomon Arts Gallery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Firouz FarmanFarmaian presented a string of new works storming Manhattan in a week-long multi-event in NYC, two years after FarmanFarmaian's transcultural movement made its mark on the 59th Biennale di Venezia at the Kyrgyz Pavilion.The week started with band FORRM playing their US + NYC debut, where FarmanFarmaian presented FORRM's new album GALACTICA. The album is strongly influenced by 60's and 90's independent rock and tribal performative explorative psychedelia. A 3-day pop-up“Paintovers” presented by Camilla FarmanFarmaian's Saint Tropez based juncture Gallery showcased found and archival material through the process of“paintover”, which has been a hallmark of the artist's work. On Thursday the artist hosted an immersive performance at the Museum of Arts, an audio-visual, AI-generated experience, powered by Interactive Items, that took viewers into the heart of the artist's ongoing creative process in anticipation of his upcoming arthouse docu-film PATH.Salomon Arts Gallery is hosting Firouz FarmanFarmaian for a month-long immersive exhibition and installation, Nomads of Persia. The show engages with the endangered heritage of Persian tribal cultures disrupting established narratives from a position of exile in combination with the nomadic heritage of the artist's fatherland, presented in multi-format form through textile, print, paint, video, sound and AI-powered digital material.Contemporary art is finally revealing itself in nomadic form, mirroring the post-globalized cultural sphere where reconnections of craft and timeless tradition clash with contemporary transformative visions, cultural conjunctions, overlapping borders and the fusion of identities–powerfully interconnecting and creating the base for a planetary journey.” - Firouz FarmanFarmaianFor more information, please visit:About Firouz FarmanFarmaianFirouz FarmanFarmaian (b. 1973 Tehran, Iran) is an artist, composer, film director, and cultural producer. He is a descendant of the Qajar dynasty, a Turkic tribe that rose to power in present-day Iran in the late 1700s. Exiled since the '79 Iranian-Islamic Revolution, he is French-Swedish by nationality and considers himself stateless. FarmanFarmaian is strongly moved by history and memory, and abstracts these into nomadic visual culture and the“post-tribal” - a way of rehabilitating tribal tradition and worldview back into contemporary discourse. His work often sources from, is inspired by, and produced in collaboration with tribal craftsmen, solid substrata to his painting, textile, film, music and technology creative output.Instagram: @firouzfarmanfarmaian @nomadsofpersia @werthenomads#firouzfarmanfarmaianinthecity

