Introducing The TXC2: Sinclair Technologies' Latest Product Innovation

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The TXC2 series from Sinclair represents the next generation of ceramic combiners, incorporating advanced ultra-high Q ceramic resonator technology. This innovative design delivers exceptional performance by achieving minimal insertion loss, allowing for the seamless combination of closely spaced transmitter frequencies. The compact form factor not only maximizes rack space efficiency but also enhances system density, making the TXC2 series particularly well-suited for high-density transmitter environments where space is at a premium. Designed with versatility in mind, the TXC2 series supports high channel configurations while maintaining outstanding isolation and exceptional reliability. Its robust construction ensures stable performance across a wide range of operational conditions, even in extreme temperature environments or demanding applications. With its unparalleled performance and adaptability, the TXC2 is a dependable, long-lasting solution for professional communication systems, offering both performance and efficiency for critical infrastructure.TXC2 Features.4 to 10-channel ultra-high Q ceramic transmitter combiner.Down to 150 kHz Tx-Tx spacing.Optimized low insertion loss.Compact package for rack space saving.Optional advanced health status monitoringStatement from Wee Er, Executive General Manager of Sinclair Technologies.“Sinclair has enhanced our P25 combining solution offerings by launching a new line of TXC2 ceramic transmit combiners. The new TXC2 series not only offers improved performance stability over traditional ceramic combiners, but it also features a one-panel mounting for 4, 5, and 6-channel units for ease of installation, all in a cost-effective package. Optionally, it can also be configured to support an integrated state-of-the-art power monitoring system to enable proactive RF monitoring with remote access to help operators ensure wireless system reliability and optimized RF performance.”For more information about the TXC2, please visit or email .... Sinclair Technologies remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that offer superior quality.

