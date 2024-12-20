Gluware Named The Winner In Network Automation In Network World's Inaugural Best Of Enterprise Network (BENNY) Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gluware Intelligent recognized for capabilities, continued innovation, and demonstrated success for customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner in the network automation category of Network World's inaugural Best of Enterprise Network (BENNY) Awards. Organized by the premier network and IT publication, Network World, the BENNY Awards recognize the best and most innovative products in enterprise networking.

"Being recognized by Network World as the leader in network automation is a tremendous honor," said Jeff Gray, CEO of Gluware.

"Gluware's intent-based network automation platform is designed to simplify and address the most pressing networking challenges faced by enterprises today. Through close work with our customers and the flawless execution of Gluware Intelligent Network Automation, we are helping organizations innovate and achieve their business goals faster and more efficiently. This award is a testament to the hard work and the dedication of our team, as well as the trust and deep partnerships we have built with our customers."

Gluware was recognized for its ability to empower enterprises to easily solve complex network challenges and deliver innovative features for intelligent, self-operating, and self-healing networks. Furthermore, Gluware demonstrated impactful results for customers, including a 95% reduction in network outages, a perfect 100% network security policy compliance rate, and a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades compared to manual methods. Gluware enables organizations to implement self-operating network capabilities in just three months and achieve ROI within a year.

The shift from manual to automated processes leveraging AI is top-of-mind for network operators. The Network World judges noted

that Gluware has moved quickly into this area. Gluware's AI-driven product line is powering self-operating networking forward and features Co-Pilots for network operators and network automation builders. Gluware's Co-Pilot for network operators enables operations teams to streamline troubleshooting and data gathering, proactively manage software vulnerabilities and OS updates, and unlock deep insights into life-cycle management.

You can find a full list of award winners as well as the complete writeup on Gluware at the following link: Network World's Best of Enterprise Network 2024 award winners .

For more information about Gluware, please visit .



About Gluware

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, intent-based, multi-vendor, intelligent network automation. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's out-of-the-box, self-operating and auto-remediating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform for NetOps and NetDevOps that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit .

