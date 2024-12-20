VIP Play, Inc. Secures West Virginia Market Access, Set To Launch New VIP Play App In Early 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIP Play, (VIPZ) has entered into a definitive agreement with Delaware North for access to the state of West Virginia for Sports Betting and Casino.

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (VIPZ), an experienced mobile gambling operator in both the US and International gaming markets (currently operating in the state of Tennessee as ZenSports) –

has agreed to terms with Delaware North to operate in West Virginia under Delaware North's Wheeling Island Casino license.

Delaware North is a global hospitality and entertainment company with a significant gaming division, including a portfolio of regional casinos in eight states.

As part of the agreement, VIPZ will pay Delaware North a percentage of their online net gaming revenue during the term of the agreement.

The agreement marks the start of VIP Play's 2025 US expansion efforts, and the team expects to launch in West Virginia

(pending regulatory approval) prior to the 2025 collegiate football season and in coordination with the development of the newly branded and designed VIP Play app, set to debut in early 2025 in Tennessee.

Bruce Cassidy, CEO and Chairman of the Board at VIP Play, Inc. says:

"We appreciate Delaware North's access to the wonderful state of West Virginia. This is an ideal market for VIP Play, Inc. to expand into as part of our US expansion efforts. We welcome the addition of online casino – "iGaming" – to our list of offerings within the US and are excited to bring the VIP Play mobile app to West Virginia residents and visitors in 2025.

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTC: VIPZ) is an online gaming operator, currently doing business in the state of Tennessee as ZenSports. VIP Play, Inc. boasts a history of innovation within the sports betting industry, exemplified by their proprietary wagering technology and the recently-launched Big Game Sweepstakes, a sweepstakes-style promotion,

exclusive to Tennessee sports bettors.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more about Delaware North at .

