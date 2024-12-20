MP: European Parliament's Resolution Against Azerbaijan Is Deliberate Attempt To Undermine Sovereignty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Parliament's against Azerbaijan, dated December 19, 2024, is a deliberate attempt to weaken Azerbaijan's statehood, Azernews reports, citing Sevil Mikayilova, Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan and a member of the Milli Majlis, in an interview with Trend, local outlet.

"Yesterday, on December 19, the European Parliament adopted yet another biased, subjective, and unfounded resolution regarding Azerbaijan. The document ostensibly aims to condemn the 'repressions' allegedly existing in Azerbaijan, but in reality, it is an example of political manipulation based on false accusations and double standards.

The sole purpose of the resolution is to target Azerbaijan's sovereignty, damage our country's international reputation, and exert political pressure.

At the same time, this is a deliberate step aimed at undermining trust in Azerbaijan's legal system and weakening our statehood," Mikayilova said.

According to her, Azerbaijan has always been committed to the rule of law.

"No one can justify violating our laws under the guise of human rights. If someone sows seeds of hatred, disrupts public order, and harms society, they must be held accountable. This is not a political issue; it is a matter of justice.

While the European Parliament claims to fight for human rights and democracy, it demonstrates a glaring silence regarding serious violations within its own borders.

Why are there no resolutions condemning France's decades-long support for corrupt regimes in Africa, destabilizing the region, and exploiting natural resources? Why are the inhumane living conditions of migrants, violations of citizens' privacy, and systematic surveillance measures in EU countries not brought to the forefront?

All this shows that the issue of human rights is often applied selectively, used as a tool for political pressure, and not valued as a real priority," the MP stated.

Mikayilova noted that the inclusion of the "Armenian military prisoners" issue in the resolution clearly demonstrates that the document is not about defending human rights but is prepared with the aim of exerting political pressure on Azerbaijan.

"This approach is not only unjust but also an attempt to legitimize criminality and create an environment of impunity.

Any step taken by our country to firmly defend its sovereignty is immediately met with accusations of 'repressions' and threats of sanctions.

Azerbaijan has always advocated for relations based on mutual respect and equal partnership. However, we will never allow attempts to pressure us with ultimatums. We are an independent state and have the right to protect our interests.

Azerbaijan will never renounce its right to protect its territories and citizens. This is our sovereign right, and no resolution can question this right.

We invite the European Parliament to be objective. Using human rights as a tool for political pressure primarily undermines the remaining trust in this institution's values," the MP added.