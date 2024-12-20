MP: European Parliament's Resolution Against Azerbaijan Is Deliberate Attempt To Undermine Sovereignty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The European Parliament's resolution against Azerbaijan, dated
December 19, 2024, is a deliberate attempt to weaken Azerbaijan's
statehood, Azernews reports, citing Sevil
Mikayilova, Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
from Azerbaijan and a member of the Milli Majlis, in an interview
with Trend, local media outlet.
"Yesterday, on December 19, the European Parliament adopted yet
another biased, subjective, and unfounded resolution regarding
Azerbaijan. The document ostensibly aims to condemn the
'repressions' allegedly existing in Azerbaijan, but in reality, it
is an example of political manipulation based on false accusations
and double standards.
The sole purpose of the resolution is to target Azerbaijan's
sovereignty, damage our country's international reputation, and
exert political pressure.
At the same time, this is a deliberate step aimed at undermining
trust in Azerbaijan's legal system and weakening our statehood,"
Mikayilova said.
According to her, Azerbaijan has always been committed to the
rule of law.
"No one can justify violating our laws under the guise of human
rights. If someone sows seeds of hatred, disrupts public order, and
harms society, they must be held accountable. This is not a
political issue; it is a matter of justice.
While the European Parliament claims to fight for human rights
and democracy, it demonstrates a glaring silence regarding serious
violations within its own borders.
Why are there no resolutions condemning France's decades-long
support for corrupt regimes in Africa, destabilizing the region,
and exploiting natural resources? Why are the inhumane living
conditions of migrants, violations of citizens' privacy, and
systematic surveillance measures in EU countries not brought to the
forefront?
All this shows that the issue of human rights is often applied
selectively, used as a tool for political pressure, and not valued
as a real priority," the MP stated.
Mikayilova noted that the inclusion of the "Armenian military
prisoners" issue in the resolution clearly demonstrates that the
document is not about defending human rights but is prepared with
the aim of exerting political pressure on Azerbaijan.
"This approach is not only unjust but also an attempt to
legitimize criminality and create an environment of impunity.
Any step taken by our country to firmly defend its sovereignty
is immediately met with accusations of 'repressions' and threats of
sanctions.
Azerbaijan has always advocated for relations based on mutual
respect and equal partnership. However, we will never allow
attempts to pressure us with ultimatums. We are an independent
state and have the right to protect our interests.
Azerbaijan will never renounce its right to protect its
territories and citizens. This is our sovereign right, and no
resolution can question this right.
We invite the European Parliament to be objective. Using human
rights as a tool for political pressure primarily undermines the
remaining trust in this institution's values," the MP added.
