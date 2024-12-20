İstanbul's Towers: Must-See Marvels Of The City's Silhouette

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) İstanbul, a city that bridges two continents and offers visitors a range of and city experiences, provides impressive views beyond imagination. The Bosporus, breath-taking day, and night, is embraced by the Historical Peninsula and the Golden Horn, enhancing the city's unique silhouette steeped in history. Among the city's sights, a specific set of structures catches the attention, playing a significant role in the city's silhouette. It is none other than the remarkable towers... İstanbul's towers, set in beautiful spots across the city, provide fascinating architecture and tales for visitors to uncover. Let us discover more about the city's most iconic towers together so you can consider exploring them during your next trip to İstanbul.

, rising proudly across the Historical Peninsula and home to İstanbul's most stunning landmarks, is the city's most iconic symbol. One of the oldest towers in the world, it dominates İstanbul's skyline with its unique architecture, combining brickwork, arched windows, and a striking conical roof. According to a tale, Ottoman polymath Hezârfen Çelebi once flew from the top of the tower to Üsküdar with wings attached to his arms. When you ascend to the tower, you'll also feel like you are almost flying across the most panoramic vistas of İstanbul. However, it's not only these marvellous views that make Galata Tower so attractive. The structure is also a historical witness of the city's past. Initially built in 528 by the Eastern Roman Emperor Justinian and rebuilt in 1384 by a community of Italian immigrants, mainly from Genoa, the tower saw the rise and fall of empires, serving various roles. So, it is the ultimate landmark to dive into İstanbul's multi-layered past. Interestingly, there's a rumour that whoever you climb the tower with is the one you're meant to marry.





One of İstanbul's most famous and visited landmarks, the, etches on memories with its exclusive location on a small islet on the Bosporus Strait. Initially constructed in the 5th century BCE as a customs checkpoint, the tower has been a watchtower, a lighthouse, and a quarantine site throughout history. After a meticulous restoration, the structure reopened 2023 as a monument and museum. Now, visitors can enjoy the beautiful İstanbul from the Maiden's Tower's point of view. Like Galata Tower, the stories behind the Maiden's Tower add its allure. According to a legend, a fortune teller once told the king that his daughter would die from a snake bite. Upon this, the king built this tower off the coast for the princess. However, she couldn't avoid her fate eventually and was bitten by a snake that entered the castle in a basket of fruits. On the other hand, another fanciful story tells about the love of Galata Tower and Maiden's Tower for each other and their inability to meet because of the Bosporus between them.

The. Alongside its role as a watchtower offering a 360-degree view of the city, it also signals weather forecasts through its lighting systems that display different colours. Red signifies snow, blue denotes clear weather, green forecasts rain, and yellow represents fog. However, Beyazıt Tower also has a deep-rooted history. Located in the Historical Peninsula, close to many iconic landmarks, the tower was built by the order of Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II as a wooden fire-watch tower. This first tower, providing long-distance views of the city from above, served to spot fire outbreaks. However, it burned down during a great fire in İstanbul. Finally, a stone tower was constructed in 1828 in its place in the Ottoman Baroque style. Today, you can visit this stone tower and explore many historical landmarks, from the Grand Bazaar to Hagia Sophia.

, located on Küçük Çamlıca Hill, one of the natural peak spots in the city, is the newest tower and also stands as the tallest structure in İstanbul, as well as one of the highest towers in Europe. Aside from its practical use for TV and radio broadcasts, the 369-metre-long tower boasts a 360-degree observation deck, a restaurant, a multi-dimension cinema hall and a Mission Moon simulation ground. With its 49 floors, it is open throughout the week. To soak up the iconic city views from the Anatolian side, Çamlıca Tower is the go-to destination. You can also relish Turkish cuisine across these views and try an exceptional cinema and simulation experience at the tower.