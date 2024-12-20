SHOTTA Gramz Returns To The Spotlight With New Single,“Doggy”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SHOTTA GRAMzLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- artist SHOTTA GRAMz is reaching new heights with his latest single, Doggy. Produced by the acclaimed Eighty 8 Beats, the track delivers raw lyricism and infectious beats, reflecting GRAMz's resilience in the face of adversity.Doggy captures the essence of SHOTTA GRAMz's journey, confronting the rumors and false narratives that have followed him. In his own words,“I got tired of hearing rumors about me that were dragged with extra content. This track is my way of setting the record straight and owning my story.”SHOTTA GRAMz first made his mark with the release of his album Fed Baby, establishing his distinct voice in the hip-hop world. With Doggy, he's proving he's not just back but ready to claim his place among the A-list artists.“Just coming back home from the Feds, I didn't really want to go back into the music industry...but heard all these rumors that got me motivated and got me back into the studio and that is how“Doggy” came about.”This release showcases GRAMz's signature style-unapologetically bold with an authentic narrative. It's not just a song; it's a statement of purpose and a reminder that SHOTTA GRAMz is here to stay.Though SHOTTA GRAMz is fresh off his return, he's already setting his sights on a global audience.“I'm trying to grab the world's attention. I don't feel like I have a set audience because my story resonates with everyone,” he shares. He looks forward to 2024 with tour dates in the works to be scheduled and is looking forward to opportunities that will bring his music to stages worldwide.SHOTTA GRAMz is proving that no matter the challenges, resilience, and authenticity shine through. With Doggy, he's reclaiming his narrative and setting the tone for a promising new chapter.The single is available throught out all digital outlets.For more information about SHOTTA GRAMz, please visit:IG:Tiktok:@shotta

