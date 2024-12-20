International Research Center Of Big Data For Sustainable Development Goals Is Empowering Young Scientists To Build A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WENZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world faces the pressing challenge of climate change, global and national organizations are on the constant lookout for strategies to combat this concern. In this vein, world leaders adopted the 'Pact for the Future,' including a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations as annexes, at the 'Summit of the Future' held at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in September 2024.

Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Global Young Academy (GYA) Asian Event - Global π Roundtable. Scientific fraternity and leaders from across the globe unite to drive innovation and tackle sustainability challenges for a better future in the 2024 GYA Asian Event.

Parallel session meetings of the 2024 Global Young Academy (GYA) Asian Event - Global π Roundtable

To align with the UN initiatives, the Global Young Academy (GYA), the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS), China Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation, the WYSS Global π Community, and the Qingke Museum of Natural History, hosted 'The Global Young Academy Asian Event-Global π Roundtable 2024'. The event began with opening addresses by distinguished guests. Mr. Siddharth Chatterjee, The UN Resident Coordinator, shared his admiration and stated, "China has demonstrated the power of multilateral cooperation in promoting sustainability and bridging the development gaps"; Mr. Erik Solheim, President of the European Center for Asia and former UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Environment Program, emphasized the need for global cooperation to drive sustainable development; Professor Ada E. Yonath, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry (2009), and Professor Peter Sachsenmeier, Academician of the German National Academy of Science and Engineering, University of Oxford respectively delivered the keynote speeches.

The opening ceremony concluded with the launch of the Qingkepai Science and Technology Innovation Alliance, a global platform aimed at connecting young scientists and innovators to accelerate the application of scientific research.

Aligned with the event's themes, four parallel session meetings were held at the 600-year-old Alum Mine Industrial Heritage Site in Cangnan. Representatives of international organizations, young scientists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from around the world gathered in Fanshan to explore and discuss how to address global environmental challenges and promote the achievement of sustainable development goals. Participants also visited the Fossil Museum and the Alum Mine Industrial Heritage Site.

The Bio2Bio session meeting sparked discussions on combining heritage conservation with sustainable development, especially through the GYA's "Bio2Bio" initiative, which aims to preserve biodiversity amid climate change and human impact.

The roundtable further explored the concept of "Resilient Cities" and discussed how cities may adapt to climate change. The conversations centered on utilizing geology and urban planning to create cities that are resilient to natural disasters and extreme environmental conditions.

The "Sustainable Development Resources" session brought together experts from China and Europe to discuss the vital role of mineral resources and geological sciences in advancing global sustainability. The dialogue stressed on the importance of international cooperation in resource management and environmental protection.

In the "Basic Science and Public Communication" session, experts explored strategies to bridge the gap between research and society, emphasizing the integration of art and culture in scientific communication.

This event witnessed young researchers across the globe committed to collaborated research and innovation to build an improved and sustainable future.

