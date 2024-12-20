Graphene Composites Market Anticipated To Surpass US$123.010 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 22.75%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The graphene composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.75%, reaching a market size of US$123.010 million in 2030 from US$44.137 million in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global graphene composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.75% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$123.010 million by 2030.The major driving factor of the global graphene composites market is the advancement of technological applications. Following this, G6 Materials Corp. announced it closed the Technology License Agreement between Graphene Corp. concerning intellectual property rights associated with graphene coating technology in March 2024. G6 Materials Corp is a high-tech company with expertise in advanced materials and developing innovative composites. This License acquisition would help G6 to deliver solutions to offer innovative solutions across diverse industries.Further, In June 2024, Graphene Composites and Black Swan Graphene Inc. announced a partnership for the supply of Black Swan's graphene for use in GC Shield, a patented ballistic protection technology. GC Shields would bring lightweight ballistic protection to the law enforcement and defense sectors.Moreover, graphene composites are gaining widespread attraction and demand in the aircraft industry. The material's excellent mechanical strength, and aspect ratio make it a perfect component for aircraft production. The fiber, graphene, and polymer matrix work together to provide mechanical stress, which results in enhanced strength and other advantageous properties. The market is expected to be driven by the growing production and demand in the aircraft and aerospace industry. Boeing, one of the major aircraft manufacturers, had an order of 1,706 during 2023-24. There were having 2,391 orders during 2022-23. Airbus had an order of 2,094 in 2024, which is an upsurge of 820 in 2023.Access sample report or view details:By end-user, the global graphene composites market is segmented into aerospace, buildings, and construction, electronics, energy storage and generation, automotive, and others. The market is expected to be driven by the growth and usage of graphene composites in the automotive industry. There have been major developments in the graphene composites market for automotive industries in recent years. Graphene would potentially drive significant advancements in the automotive industry. It is used for protecting automotive surfaces against corrosion. Because graphene is one of the hardest materials in the world, it can be an excellent protective barrier in cars, commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, or coaches.By product type, the global graphene composites market is segmented into polymer-based graphene composites metal-based graphene composites, ceramic-based graphene composites, and others. The polymer-based graphene composites have wider applications in different industries for their strength and stability.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global graphene composites market is growing significantly. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region such as ASEAN countries. The increased industrialization in the Asia Pacific region would lead to the demand for graphene composite materials in aerospace, buildings and construction, electronics, energy storage and generation, automotive, and other industries.The report covers the major players operating in the global graphene composites market: G6 Materials Corp, Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Graphene Composites Limited, Graphmatech AB, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Nano Graphene Inc., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sparc Technologies, First Graphene, and AD Nano Technologies.The market analytics report segments the global graphene composites market as follows:.By Product TypeoPolymer-based Graphene Compositeso Metal-based Graphene Compositeso Ceramic-based Graphene Compositeso Others.By End-UseroAerospaceoBuildings and ConstructionoElectronicsoEnergy Storage and GenerationoAutomotiveoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.G6 Materials Corp.Haydale Graphene Industries PLC.Applied Graphene Materials plc.Graphene Composites Limited.Black Swan Graphene Inc..Graphmatech AB.Graphene 3D Lab Inc..Nano Graphene Inc..Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd..Sparc Technologies.First Graphene.AD Nano TechnologiesExplore More Reports:.Advanced Composites Market:.Wood Plastic Composite Market:.Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.