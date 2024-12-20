Education Min. Congratulates Amir Sheikh Meshal On 1St Anni. Of Ascending To Power
Date
12/20/2024 8:04:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Sayed Al-Tabtabaei and the Ministry staff addressed heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of ascending to power.
Al-Tabtabaei, in a statement to KUNA on Friday, affirmed his adherence to follow His Highness the Amir's suit, enlightened with his wisdom and unwavering support for promoting education as a basis for building the homeland, creating productive and competitive work force.
"We in the Ministry of Education where we uphold the responsibility toward the coming generations affirm that we stand in a single rank behind the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir," the minister penned. (end)
mar
MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109016582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.