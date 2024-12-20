Education Min. Congratulates Amir Sheikh Meshal On 1St Anni. Of Ascending To Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- of Education Sayed Jalal Sayed Al-Tabtabaei and the staff addressed heartfelt congratulations to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of ascending to power.

Al-Tabtabaei, in a statement to KUNA on Friday, affirmed his adherence to follow His Highness the Amir's suit, enlightened with his wisdom and unwavering support for promoting education as a basis for building the homeland, creating productive and competitive work force.

"We in the Ministry of Education where we uphold the responsibility toward the coming generations affirm that we stand in a single rank behind the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir," the minister penned. (end)

