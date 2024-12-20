Weight-Loss Drugmaker Novo Nordisk's Shares Fall On Disappointing Study

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Copenhagen: Shares in Danish giant Novo Nordisk, maker of and weight-loss treatments Ozempic and Wegovy, plunged on Friday after it announced disappointing results of a new drug study.

The drugmaker said clinical trials had demonstrated that overweight subjects using the weight-loss drug Cagrisema had lost an average of 22.7 percent of their weight over the 68-week trial, compared to 2.3 percent for those using a placebo.

The result fell short of the 25 percent Novo Nordisk had expected for the drug, sending shares down over 22 percent following the announcement.

The trial included 3,417 overweight or obese people with one or more comorbidities.

Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for development at Novo Nordisk, said in a statement that the company was "encouraged" by the results.

He added that with the insights from the trial, "we plan to further explore the additional weight loss potential of Cagrisema".

In November, the drugmaker posted a 21-percent rise in net profit to 27.3 billion kroner ($3.85 billion) for the July-to-September period, but lamented capacity limitations at its production sites.

Sales of Wegovy, which has been approved for use to treat obesity in Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway and the United States, rose by 42 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Sales of Ozempic -- an injectable anti-diabetic treatment which has become popular for its slimming properties -- soared by 54 percent in the same period.

Novo Nordisk has a hold on 74 percent of the market for weight-loss treatments.

The World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2035, over half of the world's population will be overweight or obese and the global economic impact could then exceed $4 trillion a year.