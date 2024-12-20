Lower Extremity Implants Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.43 Billion By 2034, At A CAGR Of 2.8% During 2025–2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis and the increasing geriatric population are driving the demand for lower extremity implants.

New York, USA, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The market for lower extremity implants is poised to grow, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The lower extremity implants market size was valued at USD 13.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 18.43 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% during 2025–2034.

What Are Lower Extremity Implants?

Lower extremity implants are artificial components used to replace parts of the lower limb, such as the hip, thigh, knee, ankle, or foot. These implants usually aim to restore function, but they can also be used for cosmetic purposes. Lower extremity implants are categorized by several factors, including the level of amputation, the type of joint, and the intended use. Lower extremity implants can enhance the appearance of calves by making them more contoured, symmetrical, and balanced. Also, they help individuals with leg amputations get around more easily. These implants are made to fit the individual's specific requirements after a thorough assessment and gait analysis by podiatrists.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

What Are Key Report Highlights?



The market for lower extremity implants is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching USD 18.43 billion by 2034.

The development of durable and biocompatible materials is expected to be the key trend in the market.

The market segmentation is primarily based on type, bio material, end use, and region.

Based on type, the knee segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the high prevalence of knee-related conditions such as osteoarthritis. The lower extremity implants market research report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Who Are Market Key Players?

The top companies in the lower extremity implants market are focused on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative lower extremity implants. A few of the top market participants are:



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson company)

Smith & Nephew plc

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Exactech, Inc.

Medacta International SA

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. NuVasive, Inc.

What's Driving Market Demand?

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries : Minimally invasive surgeries are known for their several benefits, including reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and lower complication risks. As such, patients are increasingly opting for these surgical options. Thus, the rising trend toward minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to significantly shape the lower extremity implants market growth.

Integration of 3D Printing Technology : The use of 3D printing enables manufacturers to produce custom implants tailored to a patient's specific anatomy. Also, enables faster prototyping and produces complex designs that aren't possible with conventional manufacturing options.

Shift Toward Biocompatible and Durable Materials : Advanced biomaterials are being increasingly preferred for manufacturing lower extremity implants as these materials offer better integration with the body's tissues as compared to traditional materials. This shift towards biocompatible materials is another factor fueling the lower extremity implants market expansion.

Request For a Discount on This Report Before Purchase:

Which Region Leads Market Growth?

North America : North America holds the largest market share. The regional market growth is driven by several factors, including the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of orthopedic conditions, and significant healthcare expenditure.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific lower extremity implants market is witnessing rapid growth. Increasing healthcare investments, improving access to advanced medical treatments, and rising disposable incomes are driving the demand for lower extremity implants in the region.





Inquire More About This Report Before Purchase:

How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Type Outlook



Knee

Hip Foot & Ankle

By Biomaterial Outlook



Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials Polymeric Biomaterials

By End Use Outlook



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Clinics

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Mouth Freshener Market Size

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Share

Spatial Proteomics Market Analysis

Continuous Delivery Market Opportunities

Teleradiology Software Market Growth

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter