Neurorehabilitation Market Expected To Reach USD 6.18 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 13.68% - Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Neurorehabilitation Growth is Driven by Technological Advancements and Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders. Pune, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurorehabilitation Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, The Neurorehabilitation Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.68% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The increasing cases of neurological disorders such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injuries drive the neurorehabilitation market. Increasing demand for neurorehabilitation therapies, advancement in technologies such as neuro-robotic devices, and growing awareness of the effectiveness of early rehabilitation are some of the major growth drivers. The growing old-age population and advancement in brain-computer interfaces will further fuel the expansion of the market. Rehabilitation services increasingly use artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies to improve recovery outcomes. As healthcare systems embrace these innovative technologies, the market is set for remarkable growth in the coming years. Neurorehabilitation involves a range of therapies designed to help patients recover from neurological injuries and disorders. The demand for these therapies is growing as neurological conditions such as strokes and traumatic brain injuries rise globally. Rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and outpatient clinics increasingly adopt advanced technologies like neuro-robotic devices and brain-computer interfaces to improve patient recovery. The market benefits from the increasing recognition of the importance of post-acute care and long-term rehabilitation. Key drivers include technological advancements, growing patient populations, and increased accessibility to neurorehabilitation solutions. Supply-side factors also play a critical role, as advancements in medical equipment and treatment options are being rapidly integrated into healthcare settings.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

BioScience Managers Ltd. (Rex Bionics Ltd)

Bioventus (Bioness Inc.)

DIH (Hocoma AG)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Eodyne

Neofect

Neuro Rehab VR

Reha Technology AG

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Helius Medical Technologies

Medtronic Inc.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.95 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.18 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.68% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type

Neuro-robotic devices were the dominant segment in the neurorehabilitation market in 2023, accounting for 45% of the market share. These devices combine robotics with rehabilitation therapies to enhance patient recovery by facilitating repetitive movements, which support neuroplasticity and improve outcomes for conditions such as stroke and spinal cord injuries. Neuro-robotic devices provide high functionality, precision, and the ability to deliver personalized therapy. As these devices are increasingly used in well-funded rehabilitation centers and hospitals, they continue to dominate the market.

By Application

Brain stroke was the dominant application in the neurorehabilitation market in 2023, accounting for around 35% of the market share. This is largely due to the high global prevalence of stroke and the increased focus on rehabilitation to support recovery. Stroke patients often require intensive rehabilitation therapies to regain motor function and cognitive abilities. Neuro-robotic devices and BCIs are widely used in these rehabilitation therapies to improve stroke recovery outcomes. As stroke incidence continues to rise, the demand for neurorehabilitation solutions for stroke patients is expected to maintain its dominance in the market.

Neurorehabilitation Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



Neuro-Robotic Devices

Non-Invasive Stimulators Brain-Computer Interfaces

By Application



Brain Stroke

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Cerebral Palsy Others

By End User



Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals Clinics

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the neurorehabilitation market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare systems, increasing healthcare spending, and the widespread adoption of neurorehabilitation technologies. The U.S. is the key contributor to market growth, with high investments in R&D and a strong presence of major players in the market. The presence of state-of-the-art rehabilitation centers and rising patient demand for advanced treatment options are further propelling market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rapid advancements in medical technology, and rising patient populations. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in the demand for neurorehabilitation services, fueled by improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of neurological disorders.

Recent Developments



December 2024: The Mondino Foundation partnered with Kemtai to launch a landmark study focused on helping patients of Parkinson's with Pisa Syndrome. The research program involved using the advanced computer vision platform of Kemtai CARE to enable post-hospitalization maintenance of one's rehabilitation process by making patients continue recovery in homes.

August 2024: Strolll announced it reached a USD 3M agreement with Cleveland Clinic to take its AR neurorehabilitation for Parkinson's patients to new heights. Alongside the software license deal – which would make Cleveland Clinic a shareholder in Strolll – prescribed AR rehab shall be expanded into the patients' homes.

March 2024: Trilife Hospital launched a new Neuro Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, shifting the paradigm in outpatient care. The new 60,000-square-foot facility, one of the largest in the city, features advanced equipment and technology.

February 2024: NeuroLife Technologies launched a new wearable device for brain-computer interface neurorehabilitation, aimed at enhancing motor function recovery in stroke patients. The device was developed using AI-powered algorithms to track patients' progress and adapt therapies accordingly. January 2024: BrainPulse Technologies launched an innovative brainwave stimulation tool targeting the improvement of cognitive recovery in patients with TBI. The device will involve non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation to advance neural connectivity and rehabilitation.





