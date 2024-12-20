New Book, 'Upheaval,' Guides Leaders In How To Handle A Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amanda R. Lucey and Paul Hiltz Release "Upheaval" with Forbes Books

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Effective leadership is imperative in healthcare, and never was it more important than during the biggest U.S. crisis ever, COVID-19. The new by Amanda Lucey and Paul Hiltz, Upheaval: Crafting A Culture and Managing Your Message Through A Crisis, published by Forbes Books, focuses on crisis management through the prism of the pandemic at Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH).Lucey, CEO of The Partnership , Atlanta's oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency, and Hiltz, President and CEO of NCH, offer a compelling look at leadership and branding strategies through their experience of navigating a complex management crisis, only to face the larger challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. This first-hand account highlights how clear communication, building trust, and effective crisis management can help organizations overcome even the most challenging circumstances.The book details how NCH faced a severe backlash from the community and physicians due to policy changes that alienated primary care doctors, which led to widespread protests and media scrutiny. At the same time, the onset of the pandemic created additional strain on the hospital and its staff. Through detailed case studies, the authors show how NCH's leadership failed to engage its community initially, leading to a loss of trust, but later regained it by adopting a more open, responsive approach. The authors urge leaders to adopt a people-first perspective to foster trust and loyalty during turbulent times.As one of the nation's top crisis communications experts, Lucey sharesinsights that extend far beyond healthcare. Upheaval provides leadership tools,communication frameworks, and branding strategies that apply to businesses acrossvarious sectors. The book also includes practical toolkits for crisis management,leadership during upheaval, and how to effectively reshape a brand under duress.“Leadership in a crisis demands transparency, swift action, and collaboration with yourteam and community,” said Lucey.“With Upheaval, we offer a blueprint for leaders whoare tasked with guiding their organizations through challenging times.“I've been significantly humbled by the stories of fearless healthcare heroes who served on the frontlines. Their stories are throughout the book and showcase their resilience during unprecedented times. It's a great lesson to all brands that want to lead with authenticity and purpose.”About Amanda R. LuceyAmanda R. Lucey is the CEO of The Partnership, Atlanta's oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency, established in 1979. She's the co-author, with Paul Hiltz, of Upheaval: Crafting A Culture & Managing Your Message Through A Crisis. Lucey has worked in strategic public relations, branding, and corporate communications for over 20 years. She founded Moxie Media and Marketing (dba M3 Effect) in 2012 and in 2018 acquired The Partnership, one of the fastest-growing female-owned agencies in the Southeast. In addition to Georgia, the agency also has representation in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. She was recognized by PR Daily as a Top Woman in Marketing for 2024.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

