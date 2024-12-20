Zimmer Biomet To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will be presenting at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET).
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at . The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.
With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.
|
Media
|
Investors
|
Heather Zoumas-Lubeski
|
David DeMartino
|
(445) 248-0577
|
(646) 531-6115
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
Zach Weiner
|
|
(908) 591-6955
|
|
[email protected]
