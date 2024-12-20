Fixing Of Coupon Rate Effective From 1 January 2025
20 December 2024
Company announcement number 95/2024
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2025
With effect from 1 January 2025, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,
Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
