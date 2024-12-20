(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MSME Financing in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MSME stands for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, which are businesses classified based on their in equipment, machinery, and turnover.

MSMEs play a vital role in economic development, contributing significantly to employment, production, and exports in many countries, especially in developing economies. Over 63 million MSMEs operate in India, employing over 111 million people. The contribution of MSMEs to the country's total exports is 45%.

Many MSMEs, particularly micro and small enterprises, struggle to access formal financing due to the lack of credit history, collateral, and comprehensive documentation. Fintechs are revolutionizing MSME financing in India by leveraging technologies to assess creditworthiness through alternative data and digital processes. Platforms such as Lendingkart, Capital Float, and Kinara Capital offer fast, collateral-free loans through digital channels, which is especially useful for underserved MSMEs.

However, limited access to funding has always restricted the growth of MSMEs. The government has introduced several policies which extend loan facilities to MSMEs to address the problem of unavailability of enough credit.

Market trends:

The adoption of digital lending platforms and fintech solutions for MSME financing is increasing. These platforms offer swift and hassle-free credit access, mostly requiring minimal documentation, simplifying the process of securing loans for MSMEs.

Market drivers:

The e-mandate service, initiated by the RBI and the National Payments Corporation in India (NPCI), offers support infrastructure for firms to collect recurring payments in the country. E-NACH, on the other hand, refers to Electronic National Automated Clearing House, a service designed to help merchants handle all forms of recurring payments like SIPs, utility bills, and insurance.

E-mandate services are expected to transform the post-approval documentation process, accelerating the MSME financing procedure in India. Digital e-NACH services, launched by fintech players, are replacing physically signed paper-based NACH application forms, thereby reducing financial costs and processing time. The growth of e-mandates is helping both borrowers and lenders to digitally countersign approval documents.

Further, the use of the electronic modes of lending has made transactions more quick, seamless, and streamlined than ever before.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Traditional loan approval processes can be cumbersome and time-consuming, which is particularly problematic for MSMEs that often require quick access to funds for operational needs. Delays in obtaining financing can stifle growth and lead to missed business opportunities. Traditional lenders typically require extensive documentation to assess the creditworthiness of MSMEs.

This may include financial statements, tax returns, business plans, and collateral details. Many small businesses, particularly those in the informal sector, may struggle to provide these documents promptly, lengthening the approval time. MSMEs, especially new or smaller ones, often lack an established credit history, which complicates risk assessment for lenders. As a result, lenders take more time to evaluate the applicant, often requiring additional data or guarantors, leading to delays.

MSMEs in sectors with fluctuating revenues or seasonal demand, such as agriculture or retail, may need added scrutiny, as lenders assess cash flow stability over time. This can lengthen the review process.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Market Definition and Structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview



India MSME sector - An Overview

Distribution of Employment in the MSME Sector - Category-wise Split

Distribution of Workers, by Gender in Rural and Urban Areas

Registered MSMEs in India - Rural vs Urban Split

Registered MSMEs in India in FY24 - Split Based on Types of Enterprises

Distributions of Estimated MSME - Activity-wise Split

Distribution of Employment Provided by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises

State-wise Distribution of Enterprises

Share of Udyam Registrations, Including Informal Micro Enterprises on UAP: Manufacturing, Services, and Trading

Distribution of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises as per Udyam Registration

Top 10 States Based on Total Udyam Registrations

Top 10 States Based on Micro Udyam Registrations

Top 10 States Based on Small Udyam Registrations

Top 10 States Based on Medium Udyam Registrations

Top 10 States Based on Highest Number of Employment and Average Employment Per Firm

Top 10 States with Highest Employment and Average Employment Per Firm: Micro Enterprises

Top 10 States with Highest Employment and Average Employment Per Firm: Small Enterprises Top 10 States with Highest Employment and Average Employment Per Firm: Medium Enterprises

Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges

Chapter 6: Market Trends

Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Central Bank of India



Company Information

Business Description

Products/services

Key People

Financial Snapshot

Key Ratios

Key Financial Performance Indicators

Key Business Segments Key Geographic Segments

8.2. State Bank of India

8.3. Union Bank of India

8.4. Axis Bank

8.5. Bajaj Finserv Limited

8.6. Bandhan Bank Limited

8.7. Federal Bank Limited

8.8. HDFC Bank Limited

8.9. ICICI Limited

8.10. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Chapter 9: Recent Developments

Chapter 10: Strategic Recommendations

