Gastrointestinal Products Market Worth USD 25.85 Billion By 2034 At 6.0% CAGR – Report By Polaris Market Research

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn's is driving the demand for gastrointestinal products. The market for gastrointestinal products is projected to grow, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The gastrointestinal products market size, valued at USD 14.42 billion in 2024, is poised to reach USD 25.85 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2034. Market Introduction Gastrointestinal products are medications or other agents derived from natural products or their derivatives. They are designed to target specific organs within the digestive tract to alleviate symptoms or treat conditions. Gastrointestinal products help with constipation, diarrhea, and other stomach disorders. Consumption of these products helps improve the overall function of the gastrointestinal system and enhances the quality of life for individuals affected by those conditions. Sigmoidoscopes, microwave ablation systems, 4-hour pH impedance testing, pH monitoring devices, and stenting devices are some commonly used gastrointestinal products.

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 14.42 billion Market Size Value in 2025 USD 15.26 billion Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 25.85 billion CAGR 6.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Top Market Participants

The market's competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants. These players focus on strategic partnerships, innovation, and geographic expansion to enhance their product offerings and improve their global reach. A few of the gastrointestinal products market key players are:



Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Novartis International AG

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Mylan N.V.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Drivers:

Increased Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders : The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as ulcers and acid reflux has led to increased demand for preventive solutions and effective treatments such as gastrointestinal products, impacting the gastrointestinal products market development favorably.

Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare : Increased awareness about gut health has prompted consumers to seek options to prevent digestive issues before they get serious. This shift is influenced by improved access to information and the availability of over-the-counter gastrointestinal products, including antacids, supplements, and probiotics.

Opportunities:

Increased Investments : The rising investments by major market participants in the development of targeted therapies are anticipated to provide lucrative gastrointestinal products market opportunities during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the gastrointestinal products market research report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The regional market dominance is primarily fueled by the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Also, the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure and a strong emphasis on research and development supports the robust market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific gastrointestinal products market is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. Several factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, increasing awareness of gastrointestinal health, and a growing population experiencing lifestyle-related disorders, are driving the demand for gastrointestinal products in the region.





Market Segmentation

By Devices Outlook



Endoscopy



Colonoscopy



Sigmoidoscopes



Capsule Endoscopy Systems

Other Endoscopy Devices/Accessories

Ablation System



Radiofrequency Ablation System



Microwave Ablation System



Cryoablation System

Other Ablation System

Motility Testing



Esophageal Manometry



4-Hour Ph Impedance Testing



Anorectal Manometry

Other Motility Testing

Biopsy Devices



Needle Biopsy Devices



Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR) Devices



Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) Devices

Other Biopsy Accessory Products

Stenting Devices

pH Monitoring Devices Other Gastroenterology Devices

By Disease Outlook



Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Gastrointestinal Cancer Other Diseases

By End User Outlook



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Independent Diagnostic Centres

Clinics Other Und users

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

