Algae Products Market Size And Shares By Type, Source, Form, Application, Countries And Company Analysis, 2024 To 2032

The "Algae Products Market: Global Forecast by Type, Source, Form, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Algae Products market, valued at US$ 4.23 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 7.35 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2024 to 2032. Some of the major reasons influencing the share of algal products include the growing acceptance of a vegan lifestyle, the rising consumption of healthy food products, and the expanding use of algae in the manufacturing of medications.



The major participants in the Algae Products market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporate, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Yemoja Ltd., Progress Biotech BV, Aliga Microalgae.

Algae product sales are expanding due to the growing need for biofuels to replace petroleum-based gasoline and supply. The demand for a clean, safe, and dependable energy source is driving the biofuels business. Growing oil prices and government measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have also increased demand for biofuel. Numerous nations have initiated or intensified their efforts towards renewable energy.

Micro and macroalgae are suitable feedstock for biodiesel because they have numerous advantages over petroleum-based fuel, including high oil content, high production rates, and less land needed. Algae-derived lipids are frequently utilized to create biofuel, providing algae product firms with a wealth of profitable prospects.

Algae Products Market Overview by Region

Consumer trends, health consciousness, and environmental activities are influencing how the global market for algal products is changing across different countries. In the upcoming years, the industry is expected to grow significantly as new advancements continue to surface. An overview of the market by region is given below:

North America Algae Products Market

United States

Due to rising incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as an aging population, the North American region is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The Population Reference Bureau estimates that 58 million Americans were over 65 in 2022. Men made up 24% of the labor force by 2022, while women made up 15%. As a result, as the number of elderly people in North America rises, so do diseases and the effects of chronic illnesses on both the aging population and adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that over 1.7 million Americans receive a cancer diagnosis each year, and that the annual cost of cancer treatment is approximately USD 185 billion.

Furthermore, the United States is working on an emerging technology project that they are in charge of supervising. This project involves using genetic engineering techniques to produce and utilize eukaryotic microalgae, intergeneric cyanobacteria, and their products. The purpose of this initiative is to encourage public discussion about the advancement and application of biotechnology. The rise of algal products in the region is being fueled by such advances and technical improvements in the nation.

Europe Algae Products Market

Germany

Germany's sales of algae products are supported by an increase in their use in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. It is projected that Germany's demand for algae products would likely develop at a high rate during the projection period. This growth can be attributed to the pharmaceutical sector's expansion as well as the food and beverage industry's enhanced growth. The use of dietary supplements and other food products is increasing. This is encouraging the European market for items made from algae to grow.

Market expansion is expected to accelerate due to positive government measures in Europe that promote the generation of energy from non-conventional sources. The UK government intends to meet its aviation fuel needs with biofuel in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Algal oil can be used with aviation fuel since it reduces operating costs and enhances aircraft performance. These factors are expected to drive the regional market throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Algae Products Market

India

The market for algae products in India is expanding significantly, mostly due to growing knowledge of the various applications and health advantages of algae. Algae like spirulina and chlorella are becoming more and more popular in the food and dietary supplement industries. They are rich in protein, vitamins, and omega fatty acids. Furthermore, because algal extracts have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, there is an increasing market for them in biofuels, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Algal cultivation is further supported by government efforts that favor sustainable agriculture and renewable energy. The global trends towards sustainability and health have given rise to a well-positioned algae market in India, as consumers are showing a growing preference for natural and organic products.

The Good Food Institute (GFI) reports that the Indian government committed approximately USD 87 million to the development of an algae economy in March 2021.

Middle East & Africa Algae Products Market

Saudi Arabia

The market for algae products in Saudi Arabia is growing quickly due to growing awareness of sustainability and health advantages. Because of their nutritional worth and antioxidant qualities, algae - especially types like spirulina and chlorella - are becoming more and more popular in the food, dietary supplement, and cosmetics industries. Algal cultivation projects are supported by the government's focus on renewable resources promotion and economic diversification. The market's potential is further increased by growing customer interest in natural and organic products. Innovations in production and applications are anticipated to play a major role in the market's growth in the upcoming years as it continues to evolve.

Algae Products Company News



In April 2024, the global regenerative agriculture program of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company surpassed its target of 2 million acres in 2023, with almost 2.8 million acres under its belt. Furthermore, the corporation declared that it will aim to achieve 3.5 million regenerative acres by 2024 and has increased its global objective for 2025 from 4 million to 5 million acres. In April 2024, in an effort to grow the flavoring business in DACH, Caldic and Gold Coast Ingredients have partnered.

