Words Should Match Action: Muslim Leaders Welcome Bhagwat’S Remarks On Temple-Mosque Disputes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Several leaders, particularly from the Opposition, have welcomed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement condemning certain Hindu leaders for raising issues about new Hindu sites driven by hate and enmity.

However, they expressed skepticism about the actions of the Sangh Parivar and its affiliates.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai, speaking to IANS, lauded Bhagwat's remarks but questioned the RSS' role in ongoing societal tensions.“Mohan Bhagwat's statement is correct, but what about the violence against Muslims -- mob lynchings, demolitions of their homes, and other oppressive acts? These actions are carried out by those who follow RSS ideology. Why is nothing done to stop them?” he told IANS.

Dalwai urged Bhagwat to take a stronger stand against divisive forces within his organisation.

“I respect Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS wields immense influence and could expel such elements, but it doesn't. Bhagwat ji must clarify what Hindutva truly represents -- is it about coexistence, or is it against Muslims? Which Hindutva does he believe in?”

He criticised the RSS, claiming its ideology fosters division.

“They teach four things -- lying, oppressing society, inciting violence, and using nationalism in the name of Hindutva. These are harmful to the country's unity,” Dalwai said.

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan also welcomed Bhagwat's statement but expressed doubts about its implementation.

“It's good to hear such remarks, but what is their impact? India today faces widespread conflict -- Muslims are being targeted, mob lynchings continue, and even the Constitution is under attack,” he told IANS.

Khan highlighted the disconnect between Bhagwat's statements and actions on the ground.“The RSS speaks of unity but practices division. The people causing these disturbances are closely tied to the Sangh Parivar,” he remarked.

NCP (SP) leader and former MP Majeed Memon echoed these concerns. While appreciating Bhagwat's statement, he expressed frustration over the lack of action.“Bhagwat often makes good statements, but they are rarely implemented. He should address these issues within the RSS and ensure real change rather than publicity,” Memon told IANS.

Memon criticised the government for its treatment of Muslims.“The Prime Minister's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' feels like a conspiracy. Muslim homes are bulldozed, mosques demolished, and they are vilified as terrorists. Bhagwat's words need to translate into action,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary also welcomed Bhagwat's remarks, calling upon other BJP leaders to follow suit.“It's surprising to hear such a statement from Mohan Bhagwat. I hope this signals a shift. The country needs to focus on real public issues rather than exploiting religion for political gain,” Choudhary told IANS.

While leaders have broadly welcomed Bhagwat's comments, they remain cautious, emphasizing the need for tangible steps on the ground to address societal divisions and uphold secular values.

Earlier on Thursday at an event in Pune, Bhagwat expressed concern over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes across the nation, slamming individuals who exploit such issues to project themselves as "leaders of Hindus".

"The Ram Temple was about faith, and Hindus wanted it built. But raising disputes about new sites out of hate is unacceptable," he said, adding, "Some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by creating new controversies. How is this allowed?"

He further condemned acts of extremism and religious intolerance, asserting that such behaviour is against India's cultural ethos. "Forcefulness and disrespect toward other religions are not part of our culture," Bhagwat stated.