Bring Out CCTV Footage, Demands Bhupesh Baghel After FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Raipur, Dec 20 (IANS) Amid ongoing tensions surrounding the scuffle within the Parliament premises and the subsequent FIR lodged against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, senior leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Bhupesh Baghel has demanded that CCTV footage of the incident be made public.

Speaking to IANS, Baghel questioned the absence of CCTV evidence despite the high-security coverage of the Parliament complex. He stated, "Even 24 hours after the incident, there is no CCTV footage. Every corner of the Parliament complex is under surveillance. This is clearly a fabricated allegation aimed at defaming Rahul Gandhi and distracting the public from real issues. They will go to any lengths to achieve this."

Baghel also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of making 'inflammatory' remarks.

"Whatever is in their hearts has come out through the mouth of Amit Shah. The BJP neither respects the Constitution nor its architect, Dr BR Ambedkar. That is why such derogatory remarks were made against Ambedkar. Our party president and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, have demanded Amit Shah's resignation and a public apology," Baghel told IANS.

The altercation occurred during separate protests held by Members of Parliament from both the BJP and the Congress, each accusing the other of disrespecting Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar. According to BJP, two MPs were injured during the incident, alleging that Rahul Gandhi physically assaulted and incited others. An FIR was subsequently lodged against him based on a BJP complaint.

The Congress has categorically denied the accusations. Rahul Gandhi responded, stating that BJP members were the aggressors, claiming they pushed and threatened him while he was attempting to enter Parliament House. The Congress also lodged a complaint in connection with the matter.

Talking about the law and order situation in Chhattisgarh, Baghel criticised the state government's track record under the BJP, highlighting concerns over the safety of marginalised communities.

"The law and order situation in Chhattisgarh is appalling. There have been numerous incidents that reflect this. Under this government, neither tribals nor Dalits are safe," he remarked.