HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

20 December 2024

Publication of a supplementary prospectus

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the " Company ") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the " Supplementary Prospectus ").

The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules following the publication on 18 December 2024 of the Company's annual report and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2024.

The Supplementary Prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 9 October 2024 (the " Prospectus ") in respect of the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million.

The Prospectus is available to download from the Company's website, , subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospectus will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="data.fca.org.uk">data.fca.org.uk /#/ nsm / nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Tel: 020 7523 4837

