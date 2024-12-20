Dragon Palace Hotel, Dubai Welcomes Mr. Herman Foo As General Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dragon Palace Hotel Logo

Dragon Palace Hotel Exterior

Herman Foo - General Manager

Dragon Palace Hotel, Dubai is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Herman Foo as the General Manager.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dragon Palace Hotel, Dubai is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Herman Foo as the General Manager. Hailing from the vibrant city of Singapore, Mr. Foo brings with him over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, distinguished by his commitment to delivering exceptional Asian hospitality-defined by professionalism, precision, and a heartfelt dedication to guest satisfaction.Mr. Foo's focus on operational excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding guest experiences aligns seamlessly with Dragon Palace Hotel's mission:“We consistently deliver outstanding experiences to each guest. Our team thrives in a diverse and inclusive workplace, continuously growing alongside our company while maximizing the value for our shareholders.”His leadership also embodies the hotel's vision:“To establish ourselves as the premier destination within our region, distinguished by our exceptional facilities and unforgettable experiences.”As a proud Singaporean, Mr. Foo is deeply connected to the principles of Asian hospitality, which emphasize respect, warmth, and an unwavering commitment to perfection. "I have always believed in genuine hospitality that comes truly from the heart," says Mr. Foo. " At Dragon Palace Hotel, we elevate this experience by integrating the latest technology and innovative services, ensuring every guest's journey is both luxurious and enhanced by modern comforts, with a personal touch."Mr. Foo's extensive expertise and proven track record in hospitality make him a valuable asset to the Dragon Palace Hotel pre-opening team. His appointment marks a key milestone in the hotel's pursuit of delivering unparalleled service and an unforgettable guest's journey. With his creativity and proven leadership in the Asian hospitality industry, Mr. Foo will lead the team to new heights, enhancing guest experiences and establishing Dragon Palace Hotel's position as a premier destination in Dubai.About Dragon Palace HotelDragon Palace is a luxury hotel located in International City Dubai and is expected to open in 2025. The hotel has 285 luxurious rooms with top-notch facilities including an All-Day Dining Restaurant, a Chinese Restaurant with Private Dining Rooms, Asahi Kaiseki Japanese Restaurant, a Lobby Bar, Meeting Rooms, a Gym, an outdoor Swimming pool, a Little Dragon Kids Club, Putting Green, a 24-hour Spa & Leisure Centre, Music Bar, Shisha Cafe, and KTV. The Dragon Palace Hotel will provide luxurious and comfortable accommodations with simple access to all services. The hotel offers a wide range of facilities designed to meet its guests' needs. A complimentary mini-bar is provided in all rooms and apartments.Dragon Palace HotelPO Box 455203 International City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Michelle Salva

Dragon Palace Hotel Dubai

+971 50 381 3960

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.