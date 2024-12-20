Kvika Banki Hf. - Financial Calendar 2025
Date
12/20/2024 6:46:38 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika will publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2025:
| Event
| Date
| Time
| Q4 2024 Results
| 12 February 2025
| Wednesday
| Q1 2025 Results
| 7 May 2025
| Wednesday
| Q2 2025 Results
| 13 August 2025
| Wednesday
| Q3 2025 Results
| 5 November 2025
| Wednesday
| Q4 2025 Results
| 11 February 2026
| Wednesday
All dates are subject to change.
MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109016303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.