عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kvika Banki Hf. - Financial Calendar 2025


12/20/2024 6:46:38 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika will publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2025:

Event Date Time
Q4 2024 Results 12 February 2025 Wednesday
Q1 2025 Results 7 May 2025 Wednesday
Q2 2025 Results 13 August 2025 Wednesday
Q3 2025 Results 5 November 2025 Wednesday
Q4 2025 Results 11 February 2026 Wednesday


All dates are subject to change.


MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109016303


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search