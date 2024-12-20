(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen A/S 20 December 2024

Announcement no. 105/2024



Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate

Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:

Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405425 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 2.75 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405938 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 2.76 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju26 RF with ISIN DK0009408528 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 2.93 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009408601 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 2.80 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412207 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 3.03 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412397 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 3.01 % p.a.

Series 422.B.OA Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412470 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 3.12 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009414682 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 2.88 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA RF with ISIN DK0009414765 has per 1 January 2025 and until and including 31 March 2025 been set at 2.91 % p.a.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Best Regards

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



