AIRE Launches AIRE Software To Streamline Real Estate Feasibility Studies Preparation

AIRE has introduced AI-powered software to deliver feasibility study reports in five business days, enabling faster decision-making.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AIRE , a leading PropTech innovator in the Middle East and Africa, has launched an advanced AI-powered software that enables its team to deliver feasibility study reports for residential, hospitality, retail, and office developments in just five business days. This solution marks a significant step forward in applying artificial intelligence to streamline traditionally time-intensive processes in real estate development.Historically, the preparation of feasibility studies-a crucial step for developers, investors, and real estate professionals to assess project viability-has taken up to six weeks. AIRE's new platform reduces this timeframe by nearly 90%, giving clients a vital edge in a competitive and fast-moving market.“Our AI-powered solution is more than just a time-saver; it empowers stakeholders to make smarter, faster, and data-driven decisions with unparalleled accuracy,” said Simon Ardonceau , founder and CEO of AIRE.“By combining advanced technology with our deep industry expertise, we are reshaping how real estate projects are planned and executed across the Middle East and Africa.”The platform uses artificial intelligence to process vast datasets, analyze market trends, and deliver actionable insights tailored to the specific needs of each project. Whether for residential complexes, luxury hotels, retail hubs, or office spaces, AIRE ensures that clients receive detailed, high-quality reports without the prolonged wait times associated with traditional methods.With a mission to accelerate innovation in real estate, AIRE's latest offering demonstrates the transformative potential of PropTech in driving efficiency and sustainability. By enabling faster feasibility assessments, the company is helping its clients reduce project risks while supporting the creation of more innovative, more resilient urban developments across the region.This innovative approach also aligns with the growing demand for technology-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency, minimize delays, and provide highly accurate insights. AIRE aims to set new industry benchmarks by introducing tools that help stakeholders make informed decisions in record time.AIRE invites developers, investors, and professionals to experience the future of real estate decision-making.To learn more about this cutting-edge technology, visitFollow AIRE on Social Media:YouTube:LinkedIn:About AIREAIRE is a pioneering PropTech company committed to revolutionizing real estate decision-making across the Middle East and Africa. Through innovative AI-driven solutions, AIRE empowers clients to navigate complex markets with confidence and agility.

