Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah Express Grief At Om Prakash Chautala's Passing

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his grief at Chautala's death, the National Conference said in a post on X.

“Recalling his immense contributions to public service and his pivotal role in Indian politics, they conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Indian National Lok Dal, and his admirers. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family during this difficult time,” the party said.

Chautala, who was former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son, suffered a cardiac arrest at his Gurugram home and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died, an Indian National Lok Dal spokesperson told PTI.

