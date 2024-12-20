Azerbaijan Adheres To Int'l Humanitarian Law Despite Being Victim Of Occupation, Ombudsman Official Says
Date
12/20/2024 6:07:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Although Azerbaijan has been a victim of Armenia's occupation
policy for 30 years, it has always adhered to the principles of
international humanitarian law.
Azernews reports that Aydin Safikhanli, head of
the Ombudsman's Office, made this statement during a seminar titled
"Activities for the implementation of international humanitarian
law: positive experiences and problems." The event was organized
jointly by the Office of the Ombudsman of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC).
Safikhanli emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights of
Azerbaijanis that have been violated for many years. "This issue
also includes the principles of international law," he stated,
underscoring the significance of addressing longstanding violations
in line with humanitarian and legal standards.
