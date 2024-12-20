عربي


Azerbaijan Adheres To Int'l Humanitarian Law Despite Being Victim Of Occupation, Ombudsman Official Says

12/20/2024

Akbar Novruz

Although Azerbaijan has been a victim of Armenia's occupation policy for 30 years, it has always adhered to the principles of international humanitarian law.

Azernews reports that Aydin Safikhanli, head of the Ombudsman's Office, made this statement during a seminar titled "Activities for the implementation of international humanitarian law: positive experiences and problems." The event was organized jointly by the Office of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Safikhanli emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights of Azerbaijanis that have been violated for many years. "This issue also includes the principles of international law," he stated, underscoring the significance of addressing longstanding violations in line with humanitarian and legal standards.

AzerNews

