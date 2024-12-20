Ukrainian Air Force Comments On Russia's Attack Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of December 20, Russian forces launched a massive assault on Ukraine, deploying 65 drones from Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Major Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"The enemy also used a Kh-59 guided air missile and, this morning at about 07:00, launched five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M and KN-23 types. Five districts of Kyiv were struck. In particular, the enemy targeted various sites with ballistic missiles. Thanks to the work of our air defense, all five ballistic missiles were shot down," Yevlash said.

Yevlash said that despite this success, falling debris from intercepted missiles caused secondary detonations, damaging infrastructure and civilian buildings in residential areas.

"Our air defense is doing everything possible, but due to the proximity of the launch areas, people have only a few minutes to seek shelter," Yevlash said.

He urged citizens to heed air raid alerts: "Even if all missiles are intercepted, blast waves still pose a severe threat to life and health. Do not ignore air raid sirens -- take shelter immediately."

One person was killed, and nine others were injured in Kyiv during Friday morning's missile attack.