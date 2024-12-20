Sybiha Says New U.S. Administration Officials Will Visit Ukraine In January
Date
12/20/2024 6:07:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that
officials from the incoming U.S. administration are scheduled to make significant visits to Ukraine in January 2025.
He said this during a government question-and-answer session in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"We have already established practical contacts with the new administration. As part of developing these ties, we anticipate key visits in January next year, which will provide an opportunity to directly convey critical positions and the concept of 'peace through strength' to representatives of the new administration," Sybiha said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously confirmed that Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia appointed by President-elect Donald Trump, is expected to visit Ukraine in early January.
MENAFN20122024000193011044ID1109016201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.