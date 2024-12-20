Sybiha Says New U.S. Administration Officials Will Visit Ukraine In January

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has announced that

officials from the incoming U.S. administration are scheduled to make significant visits to Ukraine in January 2025.

He said this during a question-and-answer session in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have already established practical contacts with the new administration. As part of developing these ties, we anticipate key visits in January next year, which will provide an opportunity to directly convey critical positions and the concept of 'peace through strength' to representatives of the new administration," Sybiha said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously confirmed that Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia appointed by President-elect Donald Trump, is expected to visit Ukraine in early January.