Immunovia Discovery Study Published In Top Protein Research Journal

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (IMMNOV: Stockholm), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of the discovery study conducted by Immunovia to identify protein biomarkers for its next-generation pancreatic cancer test in the Journal of Proteome Research. The study is the largest and most comprehensive pancreatic cancer proteomics study done to date.

The discovery study identified 41 promising protein biomarkers that were shown to strongly correlate with the presence of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common form of pancreatic cancer. These protein biomarkers demonstrated the ability to differentiate PDAC cases from non-PDAC controls. About 3,000 proteins were evaluated in 329 blood samples from Stage I and II PDAC and non-PDAC matched control patients using Olink multiplex technology and conventional immunoassays. Results of the discovery study, which was conducted jointly with Immunovia's research partner, Proteomedix AG, were first announced in November 2023.

Five of the 41 biomarkers were selected for inclusion in Immunovia's next-generation test in a subsequent model-development study. The high-performance test was later clinically validated in a study showing excellent sensitivity and specificity in detecting Stage I and II pancreatic cancer, as announced earlier this month.

"This discovery study provided a large number of promising biomarkers from which we built our high-accuracy next-generation test to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer," said Jeff Borcherding, CEO at Immunovia. "Publication of this study in the prestigious Journal of Proteome Research highlights the quality and novelty of our protein discovery program."

Journal of Proteome Research, published by the esteemed American Chemical Society, is recognized as a top-tier journal for research and reports on global protein analysis and function.

Immunovia plans to launch its next-generation test for detection of pancreatic cancer in high-risk individuals in the second half of 2025.

